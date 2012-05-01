Overview
-- U.S.-based ACCO Brands Corp. (ACCO) has received shareholder
approval to merge with the Consumer & Office Products (Mead C&OP) division of
MeadWestvaco Corp. (BBB/Stable/A-2). As part of the transaction, ACCO
will pay roughly $460 million to MeadWestvaco shareholders.
-- We have raised our corporate credit rating on ACCO to 'BB-' from 'B+'
and removed all ratings from CreditWatch with positive implications. The 'BB+'
issue-level rating on the $1.02 billion senior secured facilities are
affirmed, and the '1' recovery ratings remain unchanged. We have assigned a
'B+' issue-level rating and '5' recovery rating to the $500 million senior
unsecured notes. Mead Products LLC originally issued these notes, but
following completion of the merger ACCO is the co-issuer.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that credit measures will
improve modestly over the near term as ACCO reduces debt with free operating
cash flow, sustains its current operating performance, and maintains adequate
liquidity.
Rating Action
On May 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit
rating on Lincolnshire, Ill.-based ACCO Brands Corp. to 'BB-' from 'B+'. We
removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they had been placed with positive
implications on Nov. 18, 2011, following the company's announcement that it
would merge with Mead C&OP through a Reverse Morris Trust transaction. The
transaction closed on May 1, 2012.
At the same time, we affirmed the 'BB+' issue-level ratings on ACCO's $1.02
billion senior secured credit facilities. The recovery rating on these loans
remains '1', indicating our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery
in the event of a payment default. We assigned a 'B+' issue-level rating to
the $500 million senior unsecured notes (originally issued by Mead Products
LLC, but now co-issued by ACCO following completion of the merger). The
recovery rating on the notes is '5', indicating our expectation for modest
(10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
ACCO used the net proceeds from the term loans and the senior unsecured notes
to redeem its existing senior secured notes and subordinated notes. We
withdrew the ratings on ACCO's existing 10.625% senior secured notes due 2015
and 7.625% subordinated notes due 2015, following their redemption upon close
of the transaction. ACCO will also distribute shares of its common stock to
MeadWestvaco shareholders as part of the consideration for the acquisition.
MeadWestvaco shareholders will retain 50.5% of ACCO's outstanding shares.
The outlook is stable. Pro forma for the transaction, we estimate that the
company will have about $1.3 billion of reported debt outstanding. Including
our adjustments for operating leases and pension obligations, we estimate ACCO
will have approximately $1.4 billion total adjusted debt outstanding.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects our opinion that the combination of ACCO and Mead C&OP
will create one of the world's largest office supply manufacturers, and that
credit measures have modestly improved pro forma for the merger. We believe
the company will benefit from a larger portfolio of branded products,
including legacy ACCO brands (Swingline, GBC, Day-Timer, Quartet, and
Kensington) and Mead C&OP's Mead, Five-Star, Day Runner, Hilroy, and
At-A-Glance, among others. We view the combined company's financial risk
profile as "aggressive," given its aggressive financial policy and high
leverage, and its business risk profile as "weak." Key credit factors in our
business risk assessment include ACCO's participation in the highly
competitive branded office products industry, customer concentration, low
barriers to entry, sensitivity to cyclical demand conditions, and geographical
diversification.
We believe the office supply industry is highly fragmented and competitive
with very limited barriers to entry, and is subject to cyclicality. In
addition, the industry is concentrated in a small number of major customers,
principally office-products superstores, office-products distributors, and
mass merchandisers, some of which have instituted private-label or
direct-sourcing initiatives. Moderate customer concentration will exist
following the merger, with the top 10 customers consisting of about 50% of
gross sales pro forma for fiscal 2011. We believe the company's sales volume
was impacted by the global recession as customers traded down to more
private-label office products.
We believe the merger will increase ACCO's geographic reach and distribution,
while adding complementary products to its existing portfolio. Many of Mead
C&OP's products target school and home office markets and are sold in more
retail/mass-merchandiser locations, whereas ACCO's products tend to focus more
on corporate office products. We estimate that ACCO's presence in Canada will
nearly double with the inclusion of Mead C&OP's Hilroy brand of school
supplies, which are exclusive to that region. Mead C&OP also has operations in
Brazil under the Tilibra brand of stationery and office products. Although we
believe geographic diversity benefits ACCO, with the company generating about
45% of sales outside of the U.S. in 2011, the European office-products markets
are also intensely competitive and the soft economy there has affected sales.
The company has taken steps to streamline costs in its International segment,
which could offset EBITDA margin pressures from higher commodity costs.
We estimate ACCO's credit measures have improved pro forma for the merger. We
estimate the company's pro forma ratio of total debt to EBITDA is about 4.4x,
as compared to about 4.7x for ACCO on a stand-alone basis for the fiscal year
ended Dec. 31, 2011. On a pro forma basis, we estimate adjusted
EBITDA-to-interest coverage and the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to
adjusted total debt to be about 4.5x and 12%, respectively, for the 12 months
ended Dec. 31, 2011. Both leverage and FFO-to-debt metrics are currently
within the ranges of indicative ratios for an aggressive financial risk
profile, which include leverage between 4x and 5x and FFO/debt between 12% and
20%.
We expect ACCO's credit measures to continue to improve over fiscal year 2012
and 2013 as the company expands its products into more channels and new
geographies. Our base-case scenario assumptions include:
-- EBITDA margins of roughly 15% in fiscal 2012 and 2013, which is
essentially unchanged from our estimated pro forma EBITDA margin at the end of
fiscal 2011. Our EBITDA margin expectation reflects the likelihood that
commodity costs could remain elevated through fiscal 2012, partially offset by
cost savings initiatives and potential synergies.
-- We estimate that net sales will increase by a low-single-digit percent
over the next year as consumer spending remains soft.
-- No further acquisition activity in the next 12 months.
-- Based on our assumptions, we estimate that the company will generate
at least $100 million in discretionary cash flows in 2012 and will likely
generate at least that level annually during the next two years.
-- We believe the company will use a significant portion of its excess
cash to reduce debt by the end of 2012. As a result, we estimate the ratio of
FFO to total adjusted debt will increase slightly over the next 12 months to
about 13%, and adjusted interest coverage will increase to near 4.5x. We
estimate leverage will further decline to slightly below 4x by year-end 2012.
-- Our estimate assumes no dividends or share repurchases during this
period.
-- More importantly, we expect the company's liquidity will remain
adequate.
We believe the company's credit metrics will improve over 2013 closer to those
in the indicative ratio ranges for a "significant" financial risk profile.
Indicative ratios for a significant financial risk profile include leverage
below 4x and FFO to total adjusted debt of around 20%.
Liquidity
We believe ACCO will have "adequate" liquidity. This includes our anticipation
that liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and availability under the
revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by more than 1.2x during the next
12 to 24 months. Liquidity sources will likely continue to exceed uses, even
if EBITDA were to decline by 15%. This is based on the following information
and assumptions:
-- Pro forma for the acquisition, we expect the company to have about
$142 million of cash and full availability of its $250 million revolving
credit facility due 2017.
-- No near-term debt maturities until December 2017.
-- No further acquisition activity in the next 12 months.
-- The company will be subject to maximum leverage and minimum interest
coverage covenants beginning in the fourth quarter 2012. These covenants
become more restrictive over time, but we believe the company will have at
least 15% cushion on each during fiscal 2012.
-- We expect the company to have modest capital expenditures of about $40
million in 2012 and 2013.
-- We assume the company will be cash-flow-positive over the next 12-24
months, and generate cash flow from operations of at least $150 million for
2012 and 2013.
-- We believe the company has sound relationships with banks and a
generally satisfactory standing in credit markets.
Recovery analysis
The issue-level ratings on the $1.02 billion senior secured facilities are
'BB+', with a recovery of '1'. The issue-level rating on the $500 million
senior unsecured notes is 'B+'. The recovery rating is '5'. For the complete
recovery analysis, please see our recovery report to be published following
this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that credit measures will improve
modestly over the very near term as ACCO reduces debt with free operating cash
flow, sustains its current operating performance, and maintains adequate
liquidity. This includes reducing leverage below 4x and improving FFO-to-debt
closer to 20% by fiscal 2013. Although unlikely in the near term, we could
raise our ratings if the company reduces leverage and sustains debt-to-EBITDA
below 3x, which would primarily result from EBITDA expansion from stronger
operating performance. We estimate this scenario could occur if pro forma
EBITDA were to increase by 40%, assuming constant pro forma debt levels.
However, we could lower the ratings if operating performance weakens
materially, possibly due to lower consumer/corporate account spending and
rising production costs, resulting in deteriorating credit protection
measures, including leverage well over 4.5x, or if FFO-to-total adjusted debt
does not improve as expected. We estimate the company's leverage could exceed
4.5x if pro forma debt remained constant and EBITDA were to decline more than
10% from the pro forma EBITDA for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011.
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009.
-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks in the Branded
Consumer Products Industry, Sept. 10, 2008.
-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008.
Ratings List
Upgraded; Ratings Off CreditWatch
To From
ACCO Brands Corp.
Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/-- B+/Watch Pos/--
Ratings Withdrawn
ACCO Brands Corp.
Senior secured
10.625% notes due 2015 N.R. BB-/Watch Pos
Recovery rating N.R. 2
Subordinated
7.625% notes due 2015 N.R. B-/Watch Pos
Recovery rating N.R. 6
Rating Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
ACCO Brands Corp.
Senior secured BB+
Recovery rating 1
New Ratings
ACCO Brands Corp.
Mead Products LLC
Senior unsecured
$500 million notes B+
Recovery rating 5
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.