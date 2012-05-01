(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- U.S.-based drilling services provider and drilling products manufacturer Boart Longyear Ltd.'s operating performance has been better than we previously expected, and we expect this trend to continue. -- We are revising the rating outlook to positive from stable and are affirming the ratings on the company, including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating. -- The positive rating outlook is based on our view that Boart Longyear's operating performance will continue to improve, as we believe metal prices will remain relatively high, leading to a continued high degree of exploratory drilling. Rating Action On May 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Salt Lake City, Utah-based Boart Longyear Ltd. (BLY) to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed all ratings on BLY, including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating. Rationale The rating affirmation and outlook revision reflects our expectation that BLY's operating performance will continue to benefit from relatively high metal prices over the next several quarters, which we expect will result in a continued high level of exploratory drilling and hence demand for BLY's products and services. We expect this will enable the company to maintain credit metrics at a level we would consider to be good for the rating, with debt to EBITDA of 2x or below, and FFO to debt of above 50%. Under our base case scenario, we expect copper and gold prices, which recently traded at $3.80 per pound and $1,650 per ounce, respectively, and account for a large percentage of BLY's global drilling service revenues, to remain relatively high in 2012 because of a combination of continued, albeit slower, growth in Asia and increased demand from the slowly recovering U.S. economy. We expect this to result in continued good demand for BLY's products and services, approximately 80% of which are tied to exploratory drilling. As a result, we think BLY's revenues and earnings could increase at least 15% as global rig demand continues to exceed supply, and, as a result, we expect pricing to increase. Given these expectations, we would expect that credit measures in 2012 and 2013 will continue to remain good for the current rating, with debt to EBITDA about 1x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt above 80%, and possibly more in-line with a higher rating. Still, though we acknowledge credit metrics are strong for our "significant" financial risk assessment at this point in the cycle, BLY's revenues are tied to the exploration and production budgets of mining companies, which are highly correlated to metals prices, and, thus, results can be volatile. Still, even under Standard & Poor's lower base case metal prices, which includes copper prices of $3.25 per pound for 2012 and $3.00 per pound in 2013, and a gold price of $1,300 per ounce and $1,200 per ounce for the same periods, we expect that BLY will still maintain credit metrics in line with a significant financial risk profile. BLY is one of a few global drilling services in a fragmented market, competing mostly against regional and local contractors. Although its size and broad service offering allows it to offer a complete range of drilling capabilities (which we believe gives the company an advantage in contracting with major mining companies), price is also a determining factor in selecting a drilling services provider. Given the current supply and demand characteristics in the industry, we believe prices will remain firm in the near term. Its customers include leading global mining companies, though no customer accounts for more than 5% of revenues and no single contract more than 2% of revenue. The rating on BLY reflects what we consider to be the company's "weak" business risk profile given its dependence on the commodity mining industry and particularly high exposure to the highly cyclical gold industry. BLY's operating performance is highly dependent on the global minerals industry's exploration, development, and production expenditures, which are largely influenced by the price of gold, copper, and other base metals. Additionally, junior miner financing availability can affect spending in the exploration business. The company's leading position in the contract drilling services and equipment industry, its flexible cost structure, good credit metrics for the rating, and "adequate" liquidity somewhat offset these factors. Liquidity Given our operating expectations, we believe BLY has adequate liquidity to meet its needs over the next 24 months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile includes our expectations that: -- Liquidity sources (including availability under the company's $250 million revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next year and at least 1.0x over the next 18 to 24 months; -- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%; and -- Compliance with financial maintenance covenants would likely survive a 15% drop in EBITDA without the company breaching covenant test measures. The company's primary sources of liquidity for fiscal 2012 include about $233 million of availability under its $250 million revolving credit facility and about $82 million of cash as of Dec. 31, 2011. We estimate cash flow from operations to be between $300 million and $350 million in 2012 mainly as a result of stronger earnings and lower working capital spending than in 2011, when the company generated $200 million of cash flow from operations. Given increased capital expenditures in 2012 of $250 million to $300 million, as the company continues to invest in more efficient rigs, we project that free cash flow will be $20 million to $25 million, the same range as in fiscal year 2011. We expect stronger free cash flow generation in 2013 as capital expenditures should begin to step down. We also assume the company will maintain its relatively conservative financial profile, and for liquidity to remain adequate if the company pursues acquisitions, dividends, or share repurchases. We expect BLY will maintain adequate headroom under the 3x minimum interest coverage covenant, as well as its 3.5x leverage ratio covenants that govern its revolving credit facility. BLY will not have debt maturities until 2016, when its revolving credit facility matures. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Boart Longyear published March 29, 2012, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The rating outlook is positive, reflecting our expectations that BLY's operating performance will continue to improve as metal prices remain high and exploratory drilling continues. This should allow the company to continue to maintain debt to EBITDA below 2x and FFO to debt above 50%. We could raise the corporate credit rating to 'BB' if exploratory drilling remains strong, which would lead credit metrics to further improve from current levels. We also expect liquidity to remain adequate to fund working capital needs as well as increased capital expenditures as the company continues to invest in more efficient rigs. We could revise the outlook to stable if there is a significant, and sustained, reversal in the positive momentum in BLY's operating results, suggesting to us that the company's leverage would rise to and remain above 4x during our forecast period. This could occur if mining activity declines because of a sharp drop in metal prices, which would result in lower exploratory drilling, and, thus, a decline in BLY's revenue and EBITDA. We could also take such action if BLY were to adopt a more aggressive financial policy, which could include debt-financed acquisitions. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Boart Longyear Ltd. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Positive/-- BB-/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Boart Longyear Management Pty Ltd. Senior Unsecured Local Currency BB- Recovery Rating 3 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)