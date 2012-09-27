(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned FCT Copernic Compartment Copernic 2012-1's
notes final ratings as follows:
EUR500.0m Class A1: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR126.7m Class A2: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
The notes are backed by French consumer loan receivables originated by Carrefour
Banque (NR).
The ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the origination and servicing
procedures of Carrefour Banque (CB), Fitch's expectations of future asset
performance, the available credit enhancement, and the transaction's legal
structure. Credit enhancement will be provided to the rated notes by the
subordination of the class B notes (26.7%, not rated).
At closing, the proceeds of the class A and B notes were used to purchase a pool
of French standard consumer loans and debt consolidation products originated via
direct sales in Carrefour's hypermarkets, via the internet or by call centres
(provisional pool as of end-July 2012: EUR854.6m). All the loans bear a fixed
interest rate and are amortising with constant monthly instalments. The
transaction has a maximum one-year revolving period, after which the portfolio
will become static and will amortise. Fitch's considers that the early
amortisation triggers, along with the eligibility criteria and the available
credit enhancement, adequately mitigate the risk added by the revolving period.
CB is 60% owned by Carrefour SA ('BBB'/Stable), the largest retailer in Europe
and the second worldwide, and is 40% owned by BNP Paribas Personal Finance - a
100% subsidiary of the BNP Paribas group ('A+'/Stable/'F1+'). This is CB's
second consumer loans securitisation transaction, following FCT Copernic 2009
Compartment Copernic PP 2009-1 in December 2009 (paid in full in May 2012).
CB is the servicer. No back-up servicer was appointed at closing. However,
servicing continuity risks are mitigated by, among other factors, the
involvement of CB's parent companies, the use of a third party for the servicing
of defaulted loans, the servicer events of defaults and monthly transfer of
borrowers' details needed for notification. Furthermore, commingling risk is
mitigated by the servicer specially dedicated accounts and a dedicated
commingling reserve for amounts credited on a servicer non-specially dedicated
account. Lastly, a reserve fund has been funded at closing to cover any
liquidity shortfalls.
Fitch has a stable outlook for French consumer ABS assets. Although the agency
forecasts French economic activity to remain weak over the next two years,
characterised by high unemployment, Fitch believes defaults are likely to remain
within base-case expectations, as they already incorporate Fitch's short-term
macroeconomic expectations.
A new issue report, including further information on transaction related stress
and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information that were used to
prepare the credit rating is available at www.fitchratings.com.
A comparison of the transaction's representations and warranties to those Fitch
considers to be typical for European ABS transactions is available in the
appendix 'FCT Copernic Compartment Copernic 2012-1 - Representations and
Warranties', dated 27 September 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)