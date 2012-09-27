Sept 27 - The economic stability in Latin America since 2009 has not fallen victim to the sluggish global growth and market volatility that accelerated early this year, according to a report just published on RatingsDirect. In "Liquidity Is The Name Of The Game For Latin American Corporate Issuers," Standard & Poor's Ratings Services says it believes corporate issuers in this region have been performing better than their global peers because the largest economies have a positive credit standing and maintain good domestic growth prospects. In addition, many corporate issuers that reaped the benefits of favorable commodity prices and strong domestic demand have focused on strengthening their balance sheets. Still, the recent downgrades and the rise in the number of defaults this year show that Latin American companies can no longer rely solely on a benign business environment to sustain credit quality. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.