Sept 27 - The economic stability in Latin America since 2009 has not fallen
victim to the sluggish global growth and market volatility that accelerated
early this year, according to a report just published on RatingsDirect. In
"Liquidity Is The Name Of The Game For Latin American Corporate Issuers,"
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services says it believes corporate issuers in this
region have been performing better than their global peers because the largest
economies have a positive credit standing and maintain good domestic growth
prospects. In addition, many
corporate issuers that reaped the benefits of favorable commodity prices and
strong domestic demand have focused on strengthening their balance sheets.
Still, the recent downgrades and the rise in the number of defaults this year
show that Latin American companies can no longer rely solely on a benign
business environment to sustain credit quality.
