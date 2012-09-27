Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings has published an update of its 'Rating Criteria for
Ports'. The updated report replaces the existing criteria (published Sept. 29,
2011) without modifying Fitch's analytical approach. No changes to the ratings
of existing transactions are anticipated as a result of the application of the
updated rating criteria.
The report describes the analytical framework used by Fitch analysts when
evaluating debt issued by ports across the globe. It applies both to whole port
enterprises and single/multi-terminal facilities with an operational history and
under a variety of ownership models.
The criteria also apply to enterprises that own port facilities in multiple
locations, each of which is an exclusive franchise, require intensive capital
works, and are linked to a single territory or market. It is intended to include
debt borrowings with a broad revenue pledge (i.e. entire operating revenues from
the port enterprise) as well as those that have more limited revenue streams,
such as facility leases.
The report highlights the following five key risk factors which typically
determine the rating of debt issued by ports:
--Operational and facility attributes that drive the breadth and diversity of
service, including economic underpinnings that support trade volumes;
--Legal frameworks and operating models driving cash flow generation, including
contractual and/or regulatory provisions between the port, its host
jurisdiction, and its trading partners;
--Planning management and funding of infrastructure development/renewal;
--Debt structure and composition;
--Relevant debt service, financial and operating metrics.
In addition to further development of these key rating factors, the report also
provides supporting credit risk commentary on other risk aspects specific to
ports.
The report should be read in conjunction with Fitch's report 'Rating Criteria
for Infrastructure and Project Finance', published July 12, 2012, and expands on
the current port rating methodology used by Fitch. Further, the port criteria
may supplement other relevant Fitch criteria when rating financings secured
substantially by ad-valorem taxes, general corporate financings not premised on
asset-specific analyses, port related real-estate transactions, and
structured/securitized financings. The introduction of this criteria report is
not anticipated to result in rating actions.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and(New York Ratings Team)