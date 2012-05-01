May 1 - In assessing a company's creditworthiness, it's important to
consider not just the company's debt leverage but also the structural features
of its debt because they can affect the borrower's financial flexibility and
ultimately its creditworthiness, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a
report titled "Unique Features In Oil And Gas Reserve-Based Lending Facilities
Can Increase Companies' Default Risk."
This is especially true for asset-based lending (ABL) agreements of U.S. oil
and gas exploration and production (E&P) companies--sometimes called
reserve-based lending (RBL) facilities because the borrower puts up
hydrocarbon reserves as collateral for the loan.
Although RBL facilities have some similarities to traditional
working-capital-based ABL facilities, there are some important differences.
Perhaps the most notable difference is that RBL facilities provide lenders
with unilateral discretion to revise the commodity price assumptions and other
assumptions they use to value the company's reserves and to set the credit
limit (also known as borrowing base). RBL facilities are also different in
that they have multiple financial maintenance covenants along with provisions
that automatically reduce the borrowing base of the RBL facility upon the
company's issuance of additional unsecured debt.
"We believe the volatile nature of oil and natural gas prices combined with
RBL lenders' unilateral discretion to change the assumptions that go into a
company's reserves valuation can limit a borrower's ability to access those
funds, especially during a period of stress," said Standard & Poor's recovery
analyst David A Kaplan. "As a result, we view RBL facilities as a weaker form
of liquidity than traditional asset-based lending facilities."
We also believe that companies' overreliance on these facilities creates a
vulnerability, particularly for companies whose creditworthiness is already
weak.
