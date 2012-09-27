Sept 27 - Overview -- Northfield Park Associates LLC plans to issue a $195 million, first-lien senior secured credit facility, primarily to finance the construction of Hard Rock Northfield Park, a racino at the existing Northfield Park racetrack. -- We are assigning Northfield Park our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating with a positive outlook. -- We are also assigning our 'B' issue-level rating to the credit facility. -- The positive outlook reflects our belief that the property will generate sufficient cash to service the proposed capital structure and could generate enough cash flow to support a higher rating. Rating Action On Sept. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate credit rating to Northfield, Ohio-based Northfield Park Associates LLC (Northfield Park). The rating outlook is positive. At the same time, we assigned our 'B' issue-level rating and a '3' recovery rating to Northfield Park's proposed $195 million senior secured debt, which will consist of a $25 million revolving credit facility due 2017, a $20 million delayed-draw term loan due 2018, and a $150 million first-lien term loan due 2018. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation that lenders will receive meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. The company plans to use proceeds from the proposed transaction to: -- Fund the development and construction of Hard Rock Northfield Park (the racino (a racetrack complex with gaming operations)); -- Fund the initial license payment for the operation of video lottery terminals (VLTs); -- Establish an interest reserve to fund debt service through the construction period and the first few months following the opening of the racino; and -- Fund transaction fees and expenses. Rationale The 'B' corporate credit rating reflects our assessment of Northfield Park's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," according to our criteria. Our business risk profile assessment of "weak" reflects the construction and execution risks associated with developing a gaming property in a new gaming market, as well as Northfield Park's reliance on a single asset to meet debt-service needs. These risks are somewhat mitigated by our favorable view of the location and market demographics, our expectation that the property will be of high quality, and the experienced property manager. Our financial risk profile assessment of "highly leveraged" reflects our belief that new gaming projects are often somewhat slow to ramp up operations because of uncertain demand and challenges in managing costs effectively, particularly in the first few months. In addition, we believe liquidity could be pressured if the opening of the racino is delayed. Northfield Park relies on a single property for cash flow generation, and we estimate that the interest reserve account will provide a limited cushion after the 12-month construction period has ended. Despite these risks, we are forecasting that the property will generate excess cash flow to facilitate deleveraging beginning in 2014, its first full year of operation, and have EBITDA coverage of interest expense in the mid-3x area at the end of its first full year. Northfield Park Associates LLC was established to develop Hard Rock Northfield Park. The company will be 80% owned by Milstein Entertainment LLC (the owner of Northfield Park racetrack) and 20% owned by a joint venture between Hard Rock International (Hard Rock) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC. Hard Rock will manage the racino on behalf of Northfield Park. Terms of the management agreement require the payment of a management fee for 10 years after the opening of the racino, with the option to extend the agreement for an additional five years. The payment of the management fee will be subordinate to debt service. In addition, the company will issue a $53 million subordinated note (that we do not rate) to Hard Rock and Och-Ziff Capital Management that will pay in-kind interest during the construction period and pay in cash interest once the racino is operational. Hard Rock Northfield Park will be developed as a racino at the existing Northfield Park racetrack in Northfield, Ohio, about 20 miles southeast of downtown Cleveland. The company plans to open the racino in late 2013. The proposed 190,000 sq. ft. facility will feature: -- 67,500 sq. ft. of gaming space with 2,300 VLTs; -- Three full-service restaurants and three bars; and -- A 2,000-seat Hard Rock Live entertainment venue and a 250-seat comedy club. Hard Rock Northfield Park will operate in the Cleveland market and compete against Horseshoe Cleveland and Thistledown racetrack, which are partially owned and operated by Caesars Entertainment Corp. Our rating reflects our expectation that Hard Rock Northfield Park will generate about $240 million to $250 million in total net revenue in 2014 and EBITDA of about $60 million, with EBITDA gradually increasing thereafter. This forecast reflects our belief that the property could capture about a third of the Cleveland market, which we believe could be about $725 million to $750 million in net revenue once all properties are operating at their currently proposed capacity. We believe our market assumptions are in line with those of other gaming markets around the U.S., based on population and income statistics, and considering the fact that only one of the three properties will offer table games. We expect Hard Rock Northfield Park to benefit from favorable market demographics, overall awareness and fit of the Hard Rock brand in the Cleveland market, and an experienced management team that will support a win per unit of about $255 per day. The racino will also benefit from Ohio's favorable 33.5% gaming tax rate. Relative to those of many other states, Ohio's gaming tax rate is low and should help propel EBITDA margins into the high-20% area as the racino's operation stabilizes. The company plans to enter into a guaranteed-maximum-price contract at a later date for the construction of the racino. In addition, under the proposed transaction, the company has carved out a $9.5 million funded contingency and has provided for a completion guarantee by the sponsors. The funded contingencies and completion guarantee combined are equivalent to 20% of construction hard costs, which should largely mitigate construction risks, in our view. These contingency funds are above average compared with those of other projects we have analyzed, and we expect them to be sufficient to cover any cost overruns. The financing package also includes a prefunded interest reserve account of approximately $17 million, which represents 15 months of anticipated interest payments. The interest reserve account will fund interest payments throughout the 12-month construction period. However, it provides limited cushion if construction is delayed or extended, or if the ramp up is slower than we expect. Additional liquidity will be provided by a $25 million revolving credit facility and the possibility of sponsor equity cures provided for under the terms of the credit agreement. Based on our projections, we believe the company will be able to meet its fixed charges and generate moderate free cash flow once the property has opened. We expect total debt to EBITDA, including the $53 million subordinated note, and EBITDA coverage of total interest to both be in the mid-3x area at the end of 2014. We also expect leverage and total interest coverage to improve in future years to below 3x and above 4x, respectively, based on required amortization, our assumption of moderate EBITDA growth, and a mandatory 75% excess cash flow sweep provision under the proposed credit agreement. Liquidity Under our performance expectations and based on the terms of the financing, we believe the project will have adequate liquidity to cover operating and capital expenditure needs for the next few years. Interest reserves would typically be more robust than those provided for in this project, but we expect Hard Rock Northfield Park to open successfully, which mitigates this risk. The company also has a $25 million revolving credit facility, which, along with construction contingencies and a completion guarantee, will provide additional liquidity. Other relevant expectations and assumptions in our assessment of the company's liquidity profile include the following: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months to cover uses by more than 1.2x, given the proposed financing and construction costs. -- We believe net sources would be positive during the first full year of operations, even if EBITDA were to fall 15% short of our current expectations. The financial maintenance covenants include a maximum leverage covenant, a minimum interest-coverage covenant, and a minimum EBITDA covenant. The covenant levels will be set with some moderate cushion against management's forecast, and we expect the cushion to also be sufficient under our forecast. The credit facility also contains an equity cure provision, and we believe that in the event of a covenant violation, the owners would step in to cure a covenant default. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Northfield Park to be published on RatingsDirect shortly after the release of this article. Outlook The positive rating outlook reflects our belief that Hard Rock Northfield Park will successfully generate sufficient cash to service the proposed capital structure and could generate sufficient cash flow during the first full year of operations to facilitate deleveraging. Upside rating potential will exist once the property is open and if the racino achieves our operating forecast, as credit measures would support a higher rating. If construction challenges cause the opening to be delayed, or if operating results upon opening are significantly weaker than we expect, we could revise the outlook to stable or lower the rating. Outlook The positive rating outlook reflects our belief that Hard Rock Northfield Park will successfully generate sufficient cash to service the proposed capital structure and could generate sufficient cash flow during the first full year of operations to facilitate deleveraging. Upside rating potential will exist once the property is open and if the racino achieves our operating forecast, as credit measures would support a higher rating. If construction challenges cause the opening to be delayed, or if operating results upon opening are significantly weaker than we expect, we could revise the outlook to stable or lower the rating. Ratings List New Rating Northfield Park Associates LLC Corporate Credit Rating B/Positive/-- Senior Secured $20 mil delayed draw term ln due 2018 B Recovery Rating 3 $150 mil term B ln due 2018 B Recovery Rating 3 $25 mil revolver bank ln due 2017 B Recovery Rating 3