May 1 - Increased drilling in North America and in major international
markets has contributed to improved earnings for most U.S. oilfield service and
contract drilling companies over the past several quarters, said Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services in a published report titled "For U.S. Oilfield Services
And Contract Drilling Companies, Ratings Should Remain Stable In 2012."
"The better earnings are due to high oil and natural gas liquids prices, which
have spurred exploration and production (E&P) companies to increase spending
in liquid-rich basins," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lawrence
Wilkinson. "Such growth has more than offset lower investment in natural gas
fields that don't contain liquids."
In addition, oilfield service and contract drilling companies have benefited
from the industry's ongoing shift toward drilling more technically complex
wells (such as longer laterals and increased frac stages). Moreover, our
economists' baseline forecast for a continued U.S. recovery suggests that
ratings should remain stable in these sectors in 2012 and 2013. Key
assumptions of our baseline forecast that we incorporate in our sector
expectations include GDP growth of about 2%, oil prices higher than $100 per
barrel, and domestic energy production growth of 4% over the next 18 months.
These factors support our view that E&P capital spending will likely expand by
5%-10% this year.
