May 1 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded its long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
for Macy's, Inc. (Macy's) and Macy's Retail Holdings, Inc. (MRHI) to 'BBB'
from 'BBB-', and upgraded the short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F3'. The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
release.
The ratings upgrade reflects Macy's strong comparable store sales (comps) trends
and continued improvement in EBITDA and credit metrics. In addition, the ratings
reflect Macy's strong and growing market share of the department store sector,
above-average operating margins, and the company's ability to generate strong
free cash flow, even in the face of a challenging operating environment.
Given the strong operating performance, Macy's adjusted debt/EBITDAR has
improved to 2.6 times (x) in 2011 from 2.8x in 2010 and 3.6x in 2009, bringing
leverage below pre-recession levels. Fitch expects Macy's to maintain leverage
in the mid-2.0x range assuming low single-digit growth in comps and EBITDA. A
leverage ratio of less than 3.0x or management's target of 2.4x - 2.7x, combined
with the ability to grow market share, is consistent with a 'BBB' rating profile
when compared to other large retailers.
Fitch expects Macy's to be a share consolidator over the intermediate term and
this is a key consideration to its ratings. Macy's is particularly
well-positioned in the mid-tier department store space which has seen a lot of
consolidation over the last decade.
The company's comps trends have outperformed the department stores under Fitch's
coverage by over 300 basis points (bps) in 2011 and 200bps in 2010 (on a sales
weighted basis), clearly indicating that the company is accelerating its market
share gains. Macy's comps trends provide strong signs that initiatives
introduced under its 'My Macy's' localized structure in 2008 - 2009 have taken
hold and are resulting in positive comparable-store sales trends at core retail
Macy's stores. In addition, the company is benefiting from above company average
sales growth at Bloomingdales (Fitch expects the performance to be in line with
other luxury department stores) and its Internet businesses (it grew +40% in
2011 and is expected to hit $2 billion in 2012).
As a result, Macy's market share continued to grow to over 14% in 2011 on top of
taking an additional 1% of the market in 2010, after being relatively stable at
around 12.3% (using NAICS codes for industry sales) over 2006-2009. Fitch
expects Macy's will continue to take market share over the next three to five
years on top line growth of 2% - 4% relative to Fitch's industry growth
expectation of plus/minus 1%.
Macy's liquidity remains strong, supported by a cash balance of $2.8 billion as
of Jan. 28, 2012 (including $800 million of proceeds from debt issuance to
refinance the 2012 maturities) and a $1.5 billion credit facility. Macy's
generated free cash flow (FCF) of approximately $1.2 billion in 2011 and $900
million in 2010. Fitch expects Macy's to generate annual FCF in the range of $1
billion over the next three years, and expects the company to direct this mostly
towards share repurchases.
Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $850 million - $900
million in the next two to three years, as the company invests more in its store
base and continues to fund growth-related initiatives. In terms of pension
obligations, Macy's made significant cash contributions of $1.2 billion in 2010
- 2011, and the plans are approximately 90% funded. Therefore, Fitch expects the
contributions to be modest going forward (Macy's stated that it expects to make
a $150 million contribution in 2012).
As discussed above, Macy's has paid off the $789 million maturing in 2012 with
the $800 million in debt issuance in January 2012. Fitch expects the company to
refinance debt maturities of $407 million in calendar 2013 and $453 million in
2014.
Fitch has upgraded Macy's ratings as follows:
Macy's, Inc. (Macy's)
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
Macy's Retail Holdings, Inc. (MRHI)
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--$1.5 billion bank credit facility to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes and debentures to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Short term IDR to 'F2' from 'F3';
--Commercial paper to 'F2' from 'F3'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology'(Aug. 12, 2011);
--'Evaluating Corporate Governance'(Dec. 13, 2011);
--'Analysis of U.S. Corporate Pensions' (Aug. 5, 2011);
--'Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates' (Jan. 9, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Analysis of U.S. Corporate Pensions
Short-Term Rating Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates
Corporate Rating Methodology
Evaluating Corporate Governance