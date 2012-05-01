May 1 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded its long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for Macy's, Inc. (Macy's) and Macy's Retail Holdings, Inc. (MRHI) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-', and upgraded the short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F3'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this release. The ratings upgrade reflects Macy's strong comparable store sales (comps) trends and continued improvement in EBITDA and credit metrics. In addition, the ratings reflect Macy's strong and growing market share of the department store sector, above-average operating margins, and the company's ability to generate strong free cash flow, even in the face of a challenging operating environment. Given the strong operating performance, Macy's adjusted debt/EBITDAR has improved to 2.6 times (x) in 2011 from 2.8x in 2010 and 3.6x in 2009, bringing leverage below pre-recession levels. Fitch expects Macy's to maintain leverage in the mid-2.0x range assuming low single-digit growth in comps and EBITDA. A leverage ratio of less than 3.0x or management's target of 2.4x - 2.7x, combined with the ability to grow market share, is consistent with a 'BBB' rating profile when compared to other large retailers. Fitch expects Macy's to be a share consolidator over the intermediate term and this is a key consideration to its ratings. Macy's is particularly well-positioned in the mid-tier department store space which has seen a lot of consolidation over the last decade. The company's comps trends have outperformed the department stores under Fitch's coverage by over 300 basis points (bps) in 2011 and 200bps in 2010 (on a sales weighted basis), clearly indicating that the company is accelerating its market share gains. Macy's comps trends provide strong signs that initiatives introduced under its 'My Macy's' localized structure in 2008 - 2009 have taken hold and are resulting in positive comparable-store sales trends at core retail Macy's stores. In addition, the company is benefiting from above company average sales growth at Bloomingdales (Fitch expects the performance to be in line with other luxury department stores) and its Internet businesses (it grew +40% in 2011 and is expected to hit $2 billion in 2012). As a result, Macy's market share continued to grow to over 14% in 2011 on top of taking an additional 1% of the market in 2010, after being relatively stable at around 12.3% (using NAICS codes for industry sales) over 2006-2009. Fitch expects Macy's will continue to take market share over the next three to five years on top line growth of 2% - 4% relative to Fitch's industry growth expectation of plus/minus 1%. Macy's liquidity remains strong, supported by a cash balance of $2.8 billion as of Jan. 28, 2012 (including $800 million of proceeds from debt issuance to refinance the 2012 maturities) and a $1.5 billion credit facility. Macy's generated free cash flow (FCF) of approximately $1.2 billion in 2011 and $900 million in 2010. Fitch expects Macy's to generate annual FCF in the range of $1 billion over the next three years, and expects the company to direct this mostly towards share repurchases. Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $850 million - $900 million in the next two to three years, as the company invests more in its store base and continues to fund growth-related initiatives. In terms of pension obligations, Macy's made significant cash contributions of $1.2 billion in 2010 - 2011, and the plans are approximately 90% funded. Therefore, Fitch expects the contributions to be modest going forward (Macy's stated that it expects to make a $150 million contribution in 2012). As discussed above, Macy's has paid off the $789 million maturing in 2012 with the $800 million in debt issuance in January 2012. Fitch expects the company to refinance debt maturities of $407 million in calendar 2013 and $453 million in 2014. Fitch has upgraded Macy's ratings as follows: Macy's, Inc. (Macy's) --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; Macy's Retail Holdings, Inc. (MRHI) --Long-term IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; --$1.5 billion bank credit facility to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured notes and debentures to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; --Short term IDR to 'F2' from 'F3'; --Commercial paper to 'F2' from 'F3'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology'(Aug. 12, 2011); --'Evaluating Corporate Governance'(Dec. 13, 2011); --'Analysis of U.S. Corporate Pensions' (Aug. 5, 2011); --'Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates' (Jan. 9, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Analysis of U.S. Corporate Pensions Short-Term Rating Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates Corporate Rating Methodology Evaluating Corporate Governance