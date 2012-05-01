May 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expects its ratings on U.S. aerospace and defense companies to be fairly stable in the next year, despite the diverging outlooks for the commercial aerospace and defense markets, according to a report titled "Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Aerospace And Defense," published April 30 on RatingsDirect. "Our outlook for commercial aerospace remains positive as aircraft manufacturers continue to increase production to reduce large order backlogs," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Chris DeNicolo. "Defense contractors, on the other hand, are facing increasing uncertainty as efforts to reduce the huge federal budget deficit pressure defense spending." In the article, Standard & Poor's responds to some of the most frequently asked questions about the industry that it receives from investors. These questions include: -- How will high oil prices affect commercial aerospace manufacturers? -- Will financing be sufficient to support planned deliveries in 2012? -- How is U.S. defense spending likely to change, given ongoing pressure to reduce the federal budget deficit? -- How might defense contractors respond to lower demand? -- How concerned is Standard & Poor's about the large pension deficits at the major defense contractors, which have worsened recently? The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.