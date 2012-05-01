May 1 - Following the announcement of Terra Firma's agreed acquisition of Four Seasons Health Care (Four Seasons) for GBP825m, Fitch Ratings takes comfort that the borrower's refinancing process has made significant progress ahead of the whole loan maturity on 3rd September 2012. The RIS notice published on 30th April 2012 by the issuer on behalf of the servicer/special servicer, indicates that it is Four Seasons' "intention to discharge in full the existing debt liabilities of the obligors on conclusion of the sale on or around 16 July 2012, this date being before the 17 July 2012 interest payment date for the Four Seasons whole loan". As a result, Fitch expects that the securitisation structure would unwind which would result in the full prepayment of the class A1 notes, currently rated 'A' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) with GBP420.3m outstanding. Unlike other CMBS/WBS transactions, Fitch notes that the transaction's potential refinancing should not be hampered by any negative mark-to-market amount on the interest rate swap as it matures in September 2012. Fitch expects to resolve the RWN, which was assigned mainly due to the refinancing risk on the whole loan, once it has received more details as to the actual financing of Terra Firma's acquisition. As a result, Fitch will continue to closely monitor the situation. Titan Europe 2006-4 FS is the issuer of a securitisation of a GBP595.3m senior loan granted to UK nursing homes mostly operated by Four Seasons Health Care. The securitisation has two classes of notes: the A1 senior notes and the unrated A2 subordinated notes. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance Rating Criteria for UK Whole Business Securitisations EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria