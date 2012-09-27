BRIEF-Thor Industries Q3 earnings per share $2.11
* Thor announces record results for third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2017
Sept 27 Moody's affirms WaveDivision Holdings LLC B2 corporate family rating on debt add-on to fund acquisition
* Thor announces record results for third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2017
June 5 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Edwards Lifesciences Corp's Sapien 3 artificial heart valve for high-risk patients whose previously implanted heart valves are failing, a procedure designed to avoid repeat open heart surgery.