May 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that neither its 'B'
corporate credit rating nor its CreditWatch Negative placement on
Philadelphia-based Pep Boys-Manny, Moe & Jack is affected by The Gores
Group's announcement that it intends to continue its review of Pep Boys to
determine its course of action with respect to the proposed leveraged buyout
transaction in light of Pep Boys' weak first-quarter fiscal 2012 results.
According to Pep Boys' 8-K filing on May 1, 2012, Gores recently notified Pep
Boys that, based on the serious deterioration in Pep Boys' business, Gores
believes the proxy statement with respect to the special meeting of
shareholders of Pep Boys to consider and vote on the proposed merger is no
longer accurate and that the meeting should be delayed 30 days to allow Gores
to determine the cause and extent of the downturn.
Pep Boys still intends to move forward with the special meeting of its
shareholders to be held on May 30, 2012, and filed an additional 8-K on May 1,
2012 to provide preliminary results for first-quarter fiscal 2012 ended April
28, 2012. The company's preliminary results show revenue growth of about 2.2%
and operating margin of about 1.5%, which is below our expectations. Pep Boys
plans to provide further details when it files its 10-Q, most likely in early
June. We will monitor these latest developments with an intent to resolve the
CreditWatch Negative listing after we receive further information on the
proposed merger.