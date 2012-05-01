May 1 - Fitch Ratings has taken various rating actions on 34 Prime RMBS transactions. A detailed list of the rating actions can be found at 'www.fitchratings.com' by performing a title search for 'U.S. Prime RMBS Rating Actions for May 1, 2012.' In addition, a summary of the mortgage pool and bond analysis can be found by performing a title search for 'RMBS Loss Metrics.' The transactions reviewed contain a class or classes which were identified through preliminary analysis as having a material change in credit risk since the prior rating review in the fourth quarter of 2011. The preliminary analysis applied the published loss and cashflow methodology to all outstanding rated classes in the Prime sector. Transactions which contained at least one investment-grade rated class that appeared to be at risk for a two-category downgrade based on the preliminary analysis were flagged for further analysis and a full committee review. Of the approximately 14,000 rated classes in the Prime RMBS sector, the preliminary analysis identified 89 investment-grade classes in 34 transactions requiring further analysis. Fitch reviewed all rated classes in the 34 transactions and the rating actions are as follows: --322 classes were affirmed; --185 classes were downgraded. The downgrades generally reflect unexpected deterioration in the mortgage pools collateralizing the bonds. In addition, certain front-pay sequential classes were downgraded due to slower-than-expected principal repayments, which has resulted in an extended life and increased credit risk in certain cases. A small number of classes incurred rating downgrades despite a projection of full principal recovery in highly stressed scenarios due to actual or projected interest shortfalls. One class was downgraded due to potential future performance volatility resulting from small remaining loan count. All Prime transactions, including those in this review, are scheduled for a full committee review in the second half of 2012. Fitch maintains a Negative Outlook on approximately 52% of all classes with Outlooks in the Prime sector. The Negative Outlooks are generally driven by negative equity and the slow economic recovery. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'U.S. RMBS Surveillance Criteria' (July 8, 2011); --'Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured Finance Transactions' (Aug. 9, 2011); --'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions' (Mar.ch 20, 2012); --'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' (March 12, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Prime RMBS Rating Actions for May 1, 2012 Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured Finance Transactions U.S. RMBS Surveillance Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions