Sept 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has affirmed its 'BB' issue-level rating on Hertz Corp.'s $1.4 billion term loan that matures in 2018 after a $750 million add-on. The rating remains on CreditWatch with negative implications. The recovery rating on this issue is '1', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive very high (90%-100%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. Hertz Corp. is the major operating subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (B+/Watch Neg/--). Proceeds from the add-on may only be borrowed in conjunction with Hertz's proposed acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc. (DTAG; B+/Watch Neg/--). Our ratings on Hertz Corp. remain on CreditWatch, where we placed them with negative implications on Aug. 27, 2012, after the company announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire competitor DTAG for $2.6 billion of cash and the assumption of $1.6 billion of DTAG's fleet debt. The company will fund the acquisition through a combination of Hertz's cash, DTAG's cash, and debt, for which Hertz has committed financing. Hertz has stated it will divest its Advantage value brand, certain additional assets, and DTAG airport concessions to obtain regulatory approval. Unless there are additional material changes required to obtain regulatory approval, we would expect to affirm the corporate credit rating and assign a stable outlook upon the closing of the proposed transaction, which we expect to occur by year end, or possibly earlier. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Hertz Global Holdings Inc. To Acquire Dollar Thrifty; 'B+' Rating Put On CreditWatch Negative, Aug. 27, 2012 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Hertz Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Watch Neg/-- Rating Affirmed Hertz Corp. $2.15 billion term loan due 2018 BB/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 1