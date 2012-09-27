Sept 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has affirmed
its 'BB' issue-level rating on Hertz Corp.'s $1.4 billion term loan that matures
in 2018 after a $750 million add-on. The rating remains on CreditWatch with
negative implications. The recovery rating on this issue is '1', indicating our
expectation that lenders would receive very high (90%-100%) recovery of
principal in the event of a payment default. Hertz Corp. is the major operating
subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (B+/Watch Neg/--). Proceeds
from the add-on may only be borrowed in conjunction with Hertz's proposed
acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc. (DTAG; B+/Watch Neg/--).
Our ratings on Hertz Corp. remain on CreditWatch, where we placed them with
negative implications on Aug. 27, 2012, after the company announced it had
entered into a definitive agreement to acquire competitor DTAG for $2.6
billion of cash and the assumption of $1.6 billion of DTAG's fleet debt. The
company will fund the acquisition through a combination of Hertz's cash,
DTAG's cash, and debt, for which Hertz has committed financing. Hertz has
stated it will divest its Advantage value brand, certain additional assets,
and DTAG airport concessions to obtain regulatory approval. Unless there are
additional material changes required to obtain regulatory approval, we would
expect to affirm the corporate credit rating and assign a stable outlook upon
the closing of the proposed transaction, which we expect to occur by year end,
or possibly earlier.
RATINGS LIST
Hertz Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Watch Neg/--
Rating Affirmed
Hertz Corp.
$2.15 billion term loan due 2018 BB/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 1
