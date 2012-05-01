May 1 - Over the past few years, the U.S. banking industry has been working to comply with numerous regulatory reforms the government has enacted in response to the global financial crisis, said an article published yesterday by Standard & Poor's, titled "U.S. Banks Are Changing Their Strategies To Mitigate The Financial Impact Of The Durbin Amendment." The Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act introduced significant regulatory changes for U.S. banks. The Durbin Amendment (Section 920) was a late addition to the Dodd-Frank Act that went into effect in October 2011. Its aim is to lower consumer prices and to support small businesses by capping debit card interchange ("swipe") fees that merchants pay to banks. "Consistent with our original expectations, the implementation of the Durbin Amendment has had no immediate impact on U.S. bank ratings," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst John K. Bartko. "Banks have responded to the lost swipe fee revenue by introducing new bank service and product fees. Furthermore, there is little direct evidence that merchants have passed on the savings from lower interchange fees to their customers, suggesting that the legislation may be falling short on its goals for consumers." The Durbin Amendment has affected the financial industry in a number of ways, but perhaps not in the ways legislators intended. The benefits to consumers seem largely negligible as banks have sought other ways to generate revenue or cut services. "U.S. bank earnings suffered an initial negative impact to revenue," said Mr. Bartko. "But this is unlikely to remain a concern as the banks adapt their operations to the new regulations." The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.