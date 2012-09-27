Sept 27 - Economic slowdowns and currency fluctuations in Latin America have prompted new tariffs in and between Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina, as well as rules on local content requirements. Both are affecting the autos and auto components sector. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services thinks the higher tariffs and import quotas will influence, if not reduce, trade among the countries, which in turn could affect auto manufacturers with local production or exports in the region, said a report published today on RatingsDirect titled, "Production Locales For Global Auto Manufacturers Could Change Under New Tariffs And Rules In Brazil, Mexico, And Argentina." "We think many global manufacturers have chosen to manufacture in several Latin American countries partly because of free-trade agreements; permanent additional costs or restrictions could make these companies' manufacturing footprints less efficient," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Reginaldo Takara. On the other hand, many automakers we rate have production in certain countries (for example Brazil) that has benefited from tax incentives. Changes in tax incentives--retroactively or prospectively--will be another factor for automakers to consider when assessing the economic efficiency of their manufacturing footprint. The changes in the rules on local content and tariffs in and between Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina haven't yet had a major impact on automakers' credit quality, in our view. In fact, we think that industry sales levels and individual company market share in each country are generally a more important credit factor. Keeping an eye on the extent of excess capacity that could arise in Brazil and making adjustments to production will be important to the credit quality of global automakers operating there. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.