Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (Watson) ratings as follows: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured bank credit facility to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The ratings have been removed from Negative Rating Watch and assigned a Stable Outlook. The ratings apply to approximately $1.3 billion of debt outstanding as of June 30, 2012. In addition, Fitch rates the proposed $3.75 billion senior unsecured debt issuance comprising 3-, 10- and 30-year tranches at 'BBB-'. The proposed acquisition of the Actavis Group, a privately-held global generic pharmaceutical company, for an upfront payment of EUR4.25 billion (approximately US$5.65 billion) plus additional consideration will drive up leverage to a level consistent with the 'BBB-' rating. The company expects to complete the transaction by the fourth quarter of 2012 (4Q'12). Fitch anticipates that Watson will use proceeds from the new long-term debt issuances and term loan facility borrowings to finance almost 100% of the cost of the purchase leading to an increase of the debt level to $6.8 billion (net of payment of $200 million in mandatorily convertible preferred stock) by the end of 2012 from $1.05 billion in 2011. Pro forma gross debt leverage (total-debt-to-EBITDA) is therefore anticipated to rise to 4.1x at the end of 2012 from 0.9x at Dec. 31, 2011. Fitch expects to maintain Watson's ratings at investment grade despite the increased debt leverage to fund the Actavis acquisition based on the company's track record of rapid debt pay-down following its last two major acquisitions, the $1.75 billion purchase of Arrow Group in 2009 and $1.9 billion purchase of Andrx Corp. in 2006. Fitch expects that debt repayment will be Watson's top priority for cash deployment following the Actavis acquisition, as opposed to additional acquisitions or returning cash to shareholders through share repurchases. Maintenance of an investment-grade rating will depend upon total debt-to-EBITDA falling to at or below 3.0x by the end of 2013. Fitch projects that the combined company's EBITDA will approach $1.9 billion in 2013. This expectation is supported by incremental sales from Actavis supporting operational performance following the expected significant drop in Watson's sales of the authorized generic Lipitor in May 2012. Fitch's 2013 EBITDA projection does not assume the realization of significant synergies post the acquisition, which is a source of potential upside. However, Fitch also notes that there is integration risk inherent in the combination of two companies the size of Watson and Actavis, which currently are the fourth and sixth largest generic pharmaceutical firms ranked by global sales. Assuming the combined company produces about $1.9 billion of EBITDA in 2013, Fitch expects that Watson will have to apply about $1.1 billion of cash to reduce total debt leverage to 3.0x. Debt reduction could be supported by ample free cash flow (FCF; cash from operations less capital expenditures and dividends). Watson produced FCF of $502 million, representing a healthy 9% FCF margin, for the latest 12 months (LTM) ending June 30, 2012. FCF in the first half 2012 and 2011 was somewhat pressured by higher than historical capital expenditures as Watson invested in expansion of manufacturing capacity. Fitch expects the combined company to generate around $900 million of FCF annually in 2013 and beyond. Watson's next significant debt maturities are $200 million of mandatorily convertible (payable in cash) preferred stock in 2012, and $450 million of senior notes due August 2014. In May, Watson amended its five-year revolving credit facility, executed in September 2011, increasing capacity to $750 million from $500 million. Also in the amendment, the prior maximum leverage covenant of 3.5x will be reset to 4.25x at the close of the acquisition through the end of 2013 and steps down to 3.5x in 2015. In June, Watson established a $1.8 billion term loan facility that expires five years following the close of the Actavis transaction. The term loan facility includes the same financial covenant. At June 30, 2012, Watson's liquidity was provided by $218 million cash on hand, and $500 million in availability on its bank credit revolver. Guidelines for Further Rating Actions: An upgrade will not be considered until the company significantly reduces the anticipated high leverage resulting from the purchase of Actavis Group. A reduction in gross debt leverage to near 2.5x would warrant positive rating action. Negative rating pressure would result from leverage above 3.0x at the end of 2013. Failure to achieve this leverage level could arise from stressed profitability due to an inability to execute the integration of the new business or from failure to apply cash to debt reduction. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' Aug. 8, 2012; --'Rating Pharmaceutical Companies - Sector Credit Factors', Aug. 9, 2012. 