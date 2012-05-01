Overview
-- We believe MetLife's financial risk profile has improved since 2010.
-- We are affirming our ratings on MetLife and revising the outlook
to stable from negative.
-- We also upgraded Alico as it is now core to the organization.
-- The capital position remains a relative weakness to the rating, offset
by MetLife's very strong competitive position, financial flexibility, and
earnings power.
Rating Action
On May 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A-' long-term
counterparty credit rating on MetLife Inc. (MET) and its 'AA-' long-term
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on MET's core operating
subsidiaries. At the same time, we upgraded American Life Insurance Co. (DE)
(Alico) to 'AA-' from 'A+'. The outlook on all ratings is stable.
Rationale
The outlook revisions are based on our view that MET's consolidated capital
position and financial flexibility have improved in the past two years since
financing the Alico acquisition. This is reflected in an approximate 10%
improvement in capital adequacy based on our model, the expected repatriation
of excess capital from Japan, quality and stability of statutory capital, and
management's increased focused on financial discipline and risk management.
Debt leverage was 23.8% and EBITDA fixed-charge coverage was 7.6x at year-end
(full-year) 2011, compared with 26.4% and 4.8x, respectively, for 2010. Debt
double leverage is now near zero. MetLife has a favorable mix of mortality,
morbidity, and longevity risk. It has effectively managed credit and market
risks through the financial crisis. Management of interest rate and equity
market risks will be critical to MET's future financial strength.
The ratings on MET and its insurance subsidiaries reflect MET's very strong
competitive position, diversified sources and quality of earnings,
high-quality and diversified investment portfolio, and strong enterprise risk
management (ERM). MET's core businesses--which include its top-tier market
positions in group insurance, individual life insurance, individual annuities,
and corporate retirement solutions, as well as its strong international
operations--are key strengths to the ratings.
In addition, MET's strong credit risk-management capabilities could mitigate
some of the expected investment losses that we use in our capital analysis.
Offsetting these considerable strengths is our view that MET's consolidated
capital is strong, but remains a weakness relative to the 'AA-' rating. In
addition, we expect MET to face challenges associated with maintaining and
improving its operating performance given the low interest rate environment
and competitive pressures in certain segments.
We expect these businesses collectively to generate very strong earnings. The
returns from the international businesses likely will be especially strong.
Although MetLife typically prefers to hold excess capital at the holding
company, we consider its cash position of more than 18 months of fixed charges
as providing MET additional financial flexibility, though unallocated to
operating-company capital requirements. The company's first-quarter 2012
operating performance was very strong, but somewhat above levels we'd expect
for the full year.
We now view Alico as core to MET. During the past 18 months since acquiring
Alico, MetLife has made excellent progress in integrating Alico's numerous
markets, distribution channels, and product sets. MET has transformed its
organizational structure to reflect its size and scope in international
markets. We believe remaining challenges are within MET's control, including
legal entity restructuring, exiting its transition service agreements with the
seller, and realizing the $100 million annual (after-tax) cost synergies by
the end of 2013.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. We expect premium growth to be modest in the U.S. and
more than 10% internationally. We expect MET to limit retail variable annuity
sales to $19 billion or less based on its publicly stated targets. Improved
investment performance and disciplined pricing will enhance profits in the
U.S. Profits internationally will benefit from expense savings as the
integration activity winds down. Overall we expect EBITDA in the $9 billion to
$10 billion range and EBITDA fixed-charge coverage of 6.5x to 7x. We expect
debt leverage of approximately 24% in 2012 including the January 2012 DAC
accounting charge. We also assume approximately $2 billion in common share
repurchases. Financial leverage will remain about 35%.
We are unlikely to raise the ratings further because of macroeconomic
conditions that affect MET and the life insurance sector overall and our
belief that MET is unlikely to maintain capital adequacy supportive of higher
ratings. However, if MET retained and held capital against adverse events at a
'AA' confidence level for two-to-three years, an improved view of
capitalization would be a favorable rating factor. Conversely, we could lower
the ratings if we observe erosion of MET's competitive position; if
competitive, underwriting, or investment pressures pull down MET's operating
performance; or if asset deterioration, inadequate reserves, or lack of
retained earnings prevent MET from maintaining its current level and quality
of capitalization.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
MetLife Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A-/Stable/A-2 A-/Negative/A-2
First MetLife Investors Insurance Co.
New England Life Insurance Co.
MetLife Investors USA Insurance Co.
MetLife Investors Insurance Co.
General American Life Insurance Co.
MetLife Insurance Co. of Connecticut
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency AA-/Stable/-- AA-/Negative/--
First MetLife Investors Insurance Co.
New England Life Insurance Co.
MetLife Investors USA Insurance Co.
MetLife Investors Insurance Co.
General American Life Insurance Co.
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency AA-/Stable/-- AA-/Negative/--
MetLife Assurance Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A+/Negative/--
MetLife Assurance Ltd.
MetLife Europe Ltd.
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A+/Negative/--
MetLife Insurance Co. of Connecticut
Metropolitan Life Insurance Co.
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency AA-/Stable/A-1+ AA-/Negative/A-1+
Metropolitan Life Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency AA-/Stable/A-1+ AA-/Negative/A-1+
Ratings Affirmed
Metlife Funding Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency --/--/A-1+
MetLife Inc.
Senior Unsecured A-
Senior Unsecured AA+
Junior Subordinated BBB
Preferred Stock BBB-
Commercial Paper A-2
General American Life Insurance Co.
Subordinated A
Met Life Institutional Funding I LLC
Senior Secured AA-
MetLife Capital Trust IV
Preferred Stock BBB
MetLife Capital Trust X
Preferred Stock BBB
MetLife Institutional Funding II
Senior Secured AA-
MetLife Reinsurance Co. of Charleston
Senior Secured AA-
MetLife Short Term Funding LLC
Commercial Paper A-1+
MetLife of Connecticut Global Funding I
Senior Secured AA-
MetLife of Connecticut Institutional Funding Ltd.
Senior Secured AA-
Metlife Funding Inc.
Commercial Paper A-1+
Metropolitan Life Global Funding I
Senior Secured AA-
Metropolitan Life Insurance Co.
Subordinated A
Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
AHICO First American-Hungarian Insurance Co.
First American Czech Insurance Co. AS (Amcico Pojistovna A.S.)
American Life Insurance Co. (DE)
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency AA-/Stable/-- A+/Positive/--
American Life Insurance Co. (DE)
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency AA-/Stable/-- A+/Positive/--