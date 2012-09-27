Overview -- U.S. data center operator The Telx Group has announced it is seeking to upsize and amend its existing senior secured credit facilities, adding $35 million to its existing term loan due September 2017 and bringing the current total to $365 million, likely using the proceeds to repay approximately $17.5 of its 12% senior unsecured notes due 2019 and for general corporate purposes. -- At the same time, it is seeking to increase borrowing availability on its revolving credit facility to $60 million from $50 million. -- We are affirming our 'B-' corporate credit rating and our 'B' issue-level rating on its senior secured debt. -- Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company will have adequate liquidity until free operating cash flow turns positive, which we do not anticipate until 2013 at the earliest. Rating Action On Sept. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-' corporate credit rating on New York City-based data center operator The Telx Group Inc. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' issue-level rating on the company's senior secured credit facilities. The '2' recovery rating remains unchanged and indicates our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a default. Rationale The affirmations follow the company's announcement that it plans to add $35 million to its existing term loan due September 2017, bringing the current total to $364 million. At the same time, it is seeking to increase borrowing availability on its revolving credit facility to $60 million from $50 million. We expect it will use the proceeds to repay approximately $17.5 of its 12% senior unsecured notes due 2019 and for general corporate purposes. The proposed transactions do not affect our financial risk assessment of the company as "highly leveraged," as we expect adjusted leverage to increase only 0.1x pro forma for the increased debt financings to 11.1x based on last-12-month EBITDA as of June 30, 2012. We still expect some reduction of leverage through EBITDA growth but do not expect this measure to decline below 8.0x until at least 2014. The ratings on Telx are constrained by the high leverage and our assumption that free operating cash flow (FOCF) will not turn positive on a sustained basis until 2013 at the earliest due to expansion-related investments. We have revised our business risk profile assessment for Telx to "fair" from "weak," given our view of the relative stickiness of the business model and healthy intermediate-term growth prospects. Business risk factors include its highly competitive environment, especially in the nine urban areas where it operates, as well as its limited scale compared with other data center providers, and a degree of revenue concentration among its largest facilities. Partially tempering these risk factors are the good growth prospects of the data center industry, the relative stickiness of Telx's business model providing interconnection services within strategically located facilities, and good revenue predictability reflecting multiyear contracts and low revenue churn compared to peers. Telx provides physical data center space, interconnections between customers, and power and cooling. Its customer base includes telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers (ISPs), Internet content providers, and financial services companies. About 56% of its recurring revenue stream derives from colocation (housing customers' servers in a centralized data center) and the remainder is from providing interconnection (44%) services between customers. Telx's strategy is to operate in the largest data center markets in the U.S. Given the size and importance of these markets, many of the large data center companies also have facilities there. As a result, over the long term, we believe there is risk of overexpansion and potential shifts in the supply-demand dynamics of the data center and colocation market. Despite these longer term risks which have yet to materialize, we believe the company is currently benefiting from supply constraints in key markets such as New York and Chicago and has good growth prospects over the next few years, given increased data-center outsourcing and growth in Internet traffic associated with expansion of bandwidth-intensive applications such as video. Telx has multiyear contracts with a diverse set of carrier, government, and enterprise customers, and modest maintenance capital requirements. In addition, we believe Telx's focus on interconnection services, which allows customers and networks to more efficiently connect, tends to result in lower churn and higher return on invested capital compared to pure colocation offerings. Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenue to grow at a mid-20% rate in 2012, led by growth in sellable cabinet equivalents (CEs) and interconnections per customer, relatively steady average utilization, and rate increases. The company has been expanding existing facilities for the past few years, and has meaningful new capacity coming online in early 2013. As a result, and including our assumptions regarding ongoing expansion and improved utilization, we expect healthy annual double-digit revenue and EBITDA growth for the next few years. We believe that the reported EBITDA margin, in the high-20% area as of June 30, 2012, will improve to the mid-30% area over the next few years. We consider Telx's financial risk profile as highly leveraged. This incorporates our expectations for negative FOCF into 2013 because of the company's significant expansion plans, much of which is discretionary and aimed at supporting future growth. As a result of the company repaying $17.5 million in senior unsecured notes, and including our expectations for a reduction in interest rate spreads on its senior secured credit facility under the proposed amendment, we expect a roughly 10% to 12% reduction in annual interest expense. Debt to reported EBITDA, including our adjustments for operating leases, was extremely high, at 11.1x as of June 30, 2012. The company leases 16 of its 17 data centers (it owns its Atlanta facility), resulting in significant operating leases. The operating leases add about $530 million to the company's $523 million debt balance (pro forma for its September 2012, $35 million incremental term loan). Despite our expectations for annual double-digit EBITDA growth for the next few years, we do not expect leverage to decline to below 8x until at least 2014. Liquidity We view Telx's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. We estimate sources of liquidity will cover uses by over 3x over the next 12 months. Sources of liquidity include a $50 million revolving credit facility, which would increase to $60 million under the proposed transaction. As of June 30, 2012, we estimate the company could draw down fully on its revolving credit facility, and still maintain adequate headroom against financial covenants. Other sources of liquidity include $57 million in cash (pro forma for the transaction). Uses of liquidity consist primarily of capital expenditures, which we expect to be about $45 million in 2012, exceeding cash flow from operations. We believe capital expenditures could moderate in 2013, depending on the company's expansion-related plans. Near-term debt maturities are manageable, at $3.6 million per year (1% of the upsized term loan). Financial covenants in the credit facility include a 9.0x total leverage ratio, which steps down to 8.75x at Sept. 30, 2012, and to 8.5x at year-end. In addition, the credit agreement contains a 0.8x fixed-charge coverage ratio, which tightens to 0.85x in June, 2013. We expect there will be at least 15% EBITDA headroom over the next few years. As part of the amendment, the company is also seeking to replenish its $75 million accordion facility, which, in our view, underscores the potential for future upsizing to fund growth plans. Outlook Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company will have sufficient liquidity until FOCF turns positive, which we do not anticipate until 2013 at the earliest, given the company's significant capital expansion plans. This expectation, along with continued elevated leverage, most likely precludes an upgrade in the near term. Longer term, we could consider an upgrade if our base-case scenario included leveraged declining substantially to the 6x or 7x range, particularly if accompanied by continued growth, increased diversity, and continued low revenue churn. Conversely, we could lower the rating if the competitive environment resulted in a shift in supply and demand dynamics, such that monthly revenue churn or pricing markedly worsens, if this began to put pressure on the company's adequate liquidity. For example, we could lower the rating if the company was to severely miss its revenue growth expectations or fail to improve utilization in newly expanded facilities, in conjunction with ongoing substantial cash outlays, negative FOCF, and substantial revolver usage. 