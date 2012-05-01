Overview
-- CNG Holdings has announced that it plans to issue $350 million in
senior secured notes and tender almost all its existing senior secured and
senior subordinated notes.
-- We assigned a 'B' issue credit rating and '4' recovery rating to the
proposed $350 million senior secured notes.
-- We also lowered the rating on the untendered portion of the company's
existing senior secured notes to 'CCC+' from 'B' and subsequently withdrew the
rating because a de minimus amount will remain untendered. In addition, we
affirmed our 'B' issuer credit rating on CNG; the outlook remains stable.
-- We believe that the proposed notes will moderately increase CNG's
leverage, but not enough to lead to a negative rating action.
Rating Action
On May 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' issue
credit rating and '4' recovery rating to Cincinnati, Ohio-based CNG Holdings
Inc.'s proposed offering of $350 million senior secured notes due in 2020.
Standard & Poor's also lowered the issue credit rating on the untendered
portion of the company's existing senior secured notes to 'CCC+' and
subsequently withdrew that rating. In addition, Standard & Poor's affirmed its
'B' issuer credit rating on CNG. The outlook remains stable.
Rationale
The affirmation reflects our view that CNG's leverage has been adequate,
though we expect it to increase moderately following the completion of the
proposed $350 million senior secured notes offering. Taking the new funding
into account, we expect a debt-to-EBITDA ratio (adjusted for operating leases)
of 3.0x-3.5x in 2012, which remains adequate for the current rating level.
The ratings on CNG are based on the company's exposure to regulatory and
operational risk and its reliance on third parties to fund loans in Texas.
CNG's product concentration in payday loans also limits the rating. The firm's
strong earnings, the moderate credit risk inherent in payday lending, the
favorable consumer demand for its products, and the firm's operational
advantages relative to its smaller competitors partly offset these weaknesses.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the report on CNG Holdings, to be
published after the release of this report on RatingsDirect on the Global
Credit Portal.
Outlook
The stable outlook balances the firm's strong earnings and adequate liquidity
against the operational risk of its U.K. expansion plans. As the implications
of new regulation in the U.S. become clearer, we could raise the rating if the
company can expand its overseas business while maintaining adequate
profitability and leverage. We could lower the rating if the firm's debt to
EBITDA rises to more than 5.0x or if its EBITDA interest coverage falls to
less than 2.0x because of a decline in cash flow, an increase in debt, or
material adverse legal and regulatory actions.
Related Criteria And Research
Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
CNG Holdings Inc.
Senior Secured CCC+ B
Recovery Rating 6 3
Ratings Withdrawn
To From
CNG Holdings Inc.
Senior Secured NR CCC+
Recovery Rating NR 6
New Ratings
CNG Holdings Inc.
Senior Secured
US$350 mil nts due 2020 B
Recovery Rating 4
Rating Affirmed
CNG Holdings Inc.
Issuer Credit Rating B/Stable/--
NR--Not rated.
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.