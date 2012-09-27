Kuwait's emir urges Qatar to ease tensions
DUBAI, June 5 Kuwait's emir urged Qatar's Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday to calm tensions with allies and refrain from escalating the worst diplomatic rift among Gulf Arab states.
Sept 27 Moody's rates Calpine Corp senior secured notes B1; outlook stable
DUBAI, June 5 Kuwait's emir urged Qatar's Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday to calm tensions with allies and refrain from escalating the worst diplomatic rift among Gulf Arab states.
* U.S. rig count the most since April 2015 (Updates to settlement, adds comments)