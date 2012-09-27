Overview
-- U.S. TV broadcaster Sinclair Television Group Inc. has proposed the
issuance of $500 million of senior notes due 2022.
-- We have assigned the notes our 'B' issue-level rating with a recovery
rating of '6'. We also raised the senior secured second-lien notes issue-level
rating to 'BB' from 'BB-'.
-- We affirmed all other ratings, including the 'BB-' corporate credit
rating on parent Sinclair Broadcast Group.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Sinclair will
be able to maintain debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA below our
threshold of 5.5x for the rating over the intermediate term.
Rating Action
On Sept. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Sinclair
Television Group Inc.'s proposed $500 million senior notes due 2022 its 'B'
issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation
of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment
default.
In addition, we revised our recovery rating on the company's 9.25% senior
secured second-lien notes due 2017 to '2' (70% to 90% recovery expectation)
from '4' (30% to 50% recovery expectation). At the same time, we raised our
issue-level rating on this debt to 'BB'--one notch higher than our 'BB-'
corporate credit rating on the company--from 'BB-'. This recovery rating
revision results from the increased valuation for Sinclair, pro forma for the
Newport station acquisition.
Finally, we affirmed all other ratings on parent Sinclair Broadcast Group
Inc., including our 'BB-' corporate credit rating. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' rating on Hunt Valley, Md.-based TV
broadcaster Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. reflects our expectation that, pro
forma for the Four Points, Freedom TV, and Newport TV station acquisitions,
Sinclair will be able to keep debt to average-trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA
below 5.5x, absent a reversal of economic growth, further large debt-financed
acquisitions, or significant shareholder-favoring measures.
Our rating on Sinclair also reflects our assessment of its business risk
profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive," according to
our criteria. We view Sinclair's business risk profile as fair because of its
strong EBITDA margin and its position as the top revenue earner among the
pure-play TV station groups that we rate. Factors in our assessment of the
financial risk profile as aggressive include its still-elevated debt-to-EBITDA
ratio and a history of debt-financed acquisitions and investment in non-TV
assets. Sinclair's debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA of 5.6x as of
June 30, 2012, and funds from operations to debt of 10%, are expected to be in
line with our financial-risk indicative ratios of 4x to 5x and 12% to 20%,
respectively, for an aggressive financial risk profile.
Sinclair is one of the largest non-network-owned TV broadcasters in the U.S.,
with 84 stations reaching about 27% of the country's households, pro forma for
the Newport transaction. The recent acquisitions of the Four Points and
Freedom TV stations conferred greater balance to its network affiliation mix
by adding more CBS and ABC affiliates. The company's size adds some
efficiencies regarding marketing, programming, overhead, and capital
expenditures, but its stations generally have lower audience rankings in their
markets, resulting in lower ad rates. As a TV broadcaster, its advertising
revenue is highly sensitive to economic downturns and election cycles, and is
subject to long-term secular trends in audience fragmentation and the
increasing popularity of Internet-based entertainment. Separately, Sinclair
holds investments in a number of underperforming real estate and other non-TV
assets, which we view as on the fringe of strategic necessity.
Under our base-case scenario for 2012, we expect revenue and EBITDA to grow
more than 30% and about 40%, respectively, reflecting incremental revenue and
EBITDA from the acquired Four Points and Freedom stations, higher political ad
revenue in a presidential election year, and further growth in retransmission
fees. The revenue growth will more than offset higher expenses for acquired
stations' operations, reverse retransmission fees to networks, and employee
compensation, and we expect that the EBITDA margin will improve to over 38%.
For 2013, we expect percentage revenue growth in the teens and
high-single-digit EBITDA growth, reflecting the 2012 acquisitions and the
Newport stations acquisition, which we expect to close toward the end of 2012.
In the quarter ended June 30, 2012, Sinclair's EBITDA rose 34% year over year
on a 34% revenue increase, primarily on the acquisitions of stations from Four
Points and Freedom and higher political revenues. Excluding political- and
acquisition-related inorganic revenues, same-station core revenues grew by
4.6%. At the same time, TV operating expenses increased 44%, primarily because
of the acquisitions, higher reverse retransmission fees, and employee
compensation expense. Excluding $24.2 million related to the acquisitions,
same-station expenses were up by 9.3%. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012,
Sinclair's EBITDA margin was 36.2%, down from 38.7% for the same period of
2011, which is still relatively good compared with peers' margins and strong
compared with most industrial companies. Nevertheless, we see risks related to
the performance, realizable value, and liquidity of Sinclair's real estate and
other non-TV investments.
Adjusted Debt to EBITDA, which includes Standard & Poor's adjustments for
operating leases, increased to 5.6x as of June 30, 2012, from 4.4x at year-end
2011, as Sinclair funded both the Four Points acquisition with a $180 million
incremental term loan B and the Freedom acquisition with an additional $350
million in term loan commitments. Pro forma for these transactions, we
estimate that Sinclair's leverage was 5x, still below our 'BB-' threshold of
5.5x for the company on both a trailing-12-month and average
trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA basis. We expect leverage on an average
trailing-eight-quarter basis to exceed 6x by the end of 2012 as this includes
future financing to fund the Newport stations acquisition but does not include
the cash flow from those stations.
Conversion of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow (which includes dividends)
was 28% in the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, in line with 27% for the same
period one year ago. We expect discretionary cash flow to deteriorate slightly
in 2013 because of integration expenses, lower EBITDA, and increased dividends.
Liquidity
Sinclair has "adequate" sources of liquidity to cover its needs over the next
12 to 18 months, even in the event of moderate unforeseen EBITDA declines and
factoring in the variability of revenue and EBITDA between election and
nonelection years experienced by TV broadcasters. Our assessment of Sinclair's
liquidity incorporates the following factors, expectations, and assumptions:
-- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed
uses by over 1.5x. Debt maturities over this time are manageable, and can be
covered with discretionary cash flow.
-- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines well
in excess of 20%.
-- Compliance with financial covenants could survive a 20% drop in
EBITDA, in our view.
-- Because of the company's good conversion of EBITDA to discretionary
cash flow, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks.
-- Sinclair has good relationships with its banks and a satisfactory
standing in the credit markets.
Liquidity sources include cash balances of $31 million as of June 30, 2012,
our expectation of more than $175 million of funds from operations in 2012,
and full access to an undrawn $97.5 million revolving credit facility maturing
in March 2016. Uses of liquidity include modest working capital and capital
spending needs, minimal debt amortization, and our assumption of dividend
distributions of around half of free cash flows. We expect the company to
generate about $100 million of discretionary cash flow in 2012. We expect this
to grow to about $140 million in 2013.
As of March 31, 2012, Sinclair had a 43% EBITDA cushion against its total
leverage covenant--its tightest covenant--which we regard as adequate. We
expect covenant headroom to remain satisfactory over the intermediate term as
covenants tighten slightly, even with lower EBITDA in nonelection years and
the incremental leverage from the recent acquisitions.
Sinclair's debt maturities are manageable. There are no significant maturities
in the near term. Requirements for the remainder of 2012 total about $30
million of mandatory term loan amortization, purchase-option payments to local
marketing agreement partner Cunningham Broadcasting Corp., and capital leases.
These are well within the scope of Sinclair's discretionary cash flow.
Recovery analysis
For the latest recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on
Sinclair, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the
release of this report.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that barring a significant
decline in core revenue growth and profitability, Sinclair will be able to
maintain debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA below our threshold of
5.5x for the 'BB-' rating over the intermediate term.
We could lower the rating if Sinclair adopts a more aggressive financial
policy that increases leverage through large debt-financed acquisitions,
shareholder-favoring measures, or investment losses. More specifically, we
could lower the rating if Sinclair's debt to average trailing-eight-quarter
EBITDA rises above 5.5x on what we conclude is likely to be a sustained basis.
An upgrade, which we view as unlikely over the intermediate term, would entail
a less aggressive financial policy and consistently lower levels of leverage.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured B
Recovery Rating 6
Subordinated B
Recovery Rating 6
Sinclair Television Group Inc.
Senior Secured BB+
Recovery Rating 1
Senior Unsecured B
Recovery Rating 6
New Rating
Sinclair Television Group Inc.
$500M sr unsecd nts due 2022 B
Recovery Rating 6
Upgraded/Recovery Rating Revised
To From
Sinclair Television Group Inc.
Senior Secured BB BB-
Recovery Rating 2 4
