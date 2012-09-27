Sept 27 - Overview -- U.S.-based industrial heat tracing products and services provider Thermon Groups Holdings Inc., parent company of Thermon Industries Inc., completed a secondary stock offering of 10 million shares. -- We believe the Thermon's financial policies will be less aggressive as a result of the reduced stake of the company's private equity sponsors. -- We are raising the ratings on Thermon, including the corporate credit rating, one notch to 'BB-' and removing them from CreditWatch. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation of financial policies consistent with the higher rating. Rating Action On Sept. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised the ratings on San Marcos, Texas-based Thermon Industries Inc., including the corporate credit rating, one notch to 'BB-' from 'B+'. We also removed the ratings from CreditWatch where we placed them with positive implications on Sept. 21, 2012. The outlook is stable. We raised the rating on Thermon's $210 million senior secured notes to 'BB-' (the same as the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating remains '3', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in a payment default scenario. Rationale The upgrade reflects our view that the private equity sponsors' smaller stake of the company will result in less aggressive financial policies. We believe that the company will maintain credit measures that are consistent with the 'BB-' rating, including total debt to EBITDA of about 4x. The ratings reflect Thermon's "weak" business risk profile, which includes limited product and end market diversity, and "aggressive" financial risk profile. We expect the company to benefit from stable global demand for Thermon's products from industrial and energy end markets. We also expect the company to maintain an operating margin (before depreciation and amortization) of at least 20%. This should result in debt to EBITDA of about 2x, better than the approximately 4x we consider appropriate for the rating. Our fiscal 2013 forecast assumes good demand for Thermon's products and services in oil, gas, power and chemical markets, resulting in high-single-digit growth in revenue. The company should be able to reduce inventory now that its new manufacturing facility is complete. This, in addition to modest capital expenditures, should result in free cash flow generation of about $40 million. We expect Thermon to maintain a leading position in the roughly $1 billion market for industrial electric heat-tracing products and services. Heat tracing is the external application of heat to pipes, tanks, and instrumentation to maintain a certain temperature of the fluid or gas being processed. The company is likely to continue to manufacture heat-tracing cables and assemble ancillary components, representing minimal product diversity. It also is likely to continue to provide design and engineering services; turnkey solutions; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul services to heat-tracing systems. Thermon has limited end-market diversity. About two-thirds of its revenues come from the oil and gas industry. Other end markets include chemical, power, and commercial. We believe Thermon's revenues will continue to be tied to the cyclical capital expenditures of customers in these markets. The industrial electric heat-tracing industry is concentrated, with the top two players making up a large portion of the market. Thermon competes with larger, well-capitalized Tyco International Ltd. (A-/Stable/A-2), which has the most extensive installed base globally and is likely to keep its top position in the market. The integral nature of Thermon's recurring maintenance services for a facility's operation partly offsets these risks. This, along with the relatively small portion of total facility expense that a heat-tracing system makes up, insulates the company somewhat from end-market cyclicality. Global energy demands should enable Thermon to maintain its good geographic diversity. Currently more than half of its revenues come from outside of the U.S. Increased energy exploration in arctic climates, such as northern Canada and Russia, could benefit the company. Thermon's cost structure is somewhat flexible, allowing it to maintain an operating margin of approximately 20% through the recent recession. We expect the company to maintain an operating margin greater than 20% over the next couple of years. We consider Thermon's financial risk profile "aggressive." The company used part of the proceeds from its 2011 IPO to reduce debt. This, in addition to good operating performance, has resulted in the ratio of total debt (including operating leases) to EBITDA decreasing to 1.7x and funds from operations (FFO) increasing to 34% of debt as of June 30, 2012. For the ratings, we expect total debt to EBITDA of about 4x and FFO to total debt of about 20%. We expect the company to make acquisitions using accumulated cash and incremental debt, which could result in leverage returning to more than 4x. In April 2010, Code Hennessy & Simmons LLC (CHS) acquired Thermon, partly with $210 million in senior secured notes. CHS and its affiliates now own about 20% of the company. Liquidity We believe Thermon has adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs in the near term, even if its EBITDA declines unexpectedly. The company has minimal upcoming debt maturities. Our assessment of Thermon's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months; -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 15%; and -- We believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks. The company had $14 million in cash and $27 million available on its $40 million asset-based loan facility as of June 30, 2012. Working capital swings are limited, and capital expenditures average about 3% of revenues, which should support modest but stable free cash flow generation. We expect that Thermon will maintain sufficient headroom under the springing financial covenant defined in its revolver. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Thermon, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable. Our expectation of stability in most of Thermon's end markets and the company's debt reduction support the ratings. We could lower the ratings if a cyclical downturn in Thermon's end markets resulted in fewer heat-tracing projects and weak operating performance. For example, declining exploration in harsh climates could lower earnings, resulting in FFO to debt of less than 15%. We could also lower the ratings if the company pursues a more aggressive financial policy than we expect. For instance, if the company pursues debt-funded acquisitions that result in leverage above 4x for an extended period, we could lower the ratings. The company's weak business profile limits the prospect of an upgrade. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded; Removed From CreditWatch To From Thermon Industries Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- B+/Watch Pos/-- Senior Secured BB- B+/Watch Pos Recovery Rating 3 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.