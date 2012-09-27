Sept 27 - Overview
-- U.S. greeting cards manufacturer and distributor American Greetings
Corp. has received a "going private" offer from its CEO, and President and
COO.
-- We believe the company's credit profile could be weaker following the
transaction because of a likely increase in leverage, although we don't know
the financing details at this time.
-- We are placing all of our ratings on American Greetings, including the
'BB+' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rating Action
On Sept. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed all of its
ratings on American Greetings Corp., including the 'BB+' corporate credit
rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications, meaning we could lower or
affirm the ratings following the completion of our review.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows the company's announcement that Zev Weiss,
its chief executive officer, and Jeffrey Weiss, its president and chief
operating officer, on behalf of themselves and certain other members of the
Weiss family and related parties, intend to acquire all remaining outstanding
Class A and Class B common shares of American Greetings for $17.18 per share.
The Weiss family currently controls about 50% of the voting power between the
A and B shares. The Weiss family has indicated that some existing shareholders
would likely reinvest or rollover their shares as part of this buyout. They
would obtain debt financing to fund the balance of the transaction.
If the transaction were to be completed, we believe American Greetings' credit
metrics would weaken as a result of a likely increase in leverage, although we
don't have the financing plans at this time. Currently, leverage as measured
by the ratio of debt to EBITDA (pro forma for the recent Clinton Cards PLC
acquisition) is about 3x (including a significant adjustment for operating
leases), which is at the high end of our range of between 2x-3x for an
"intermediate" financial risk profile. Given our assessment of the company's
business risk profile as "fair," additional leverage as a result of the
proposed management buyout is likely to result in a downgrade.
CreditWatch
We will resolve the CreditWatch when more information regarding the
transaction and related financing becomes available. We will then assess the
company's financial policy and the impact of the company's new capital
structure on existing ratings.
Ratings List
Ratings affirmed; CreditWatch action
To From
American Greetings Corp.
Corporate credit rating BB+/Watch Neg/-- BB+/Stable/--
Senior secured BBB/Watch Neg BBB
Recovery rating 1 1
Senior unsecured BB+/Watch Neg BB+
Recovery rating 4 4
