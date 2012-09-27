Sept 27 - Overview -- U.S. greeting cards manufacturer and distributor American Greetings Corp. has received a "going private" offer from its CEO, and President and COO. -- We believe the company's credit profile could be weaker following the transaction because of a likely increase in leverage, although we don't know the financing details at this time. -- We are placing all of our ratings on American Greetings, including the 'BB+' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rating Action On Sept. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed all of its ratings on American Greetings Corp., including the 'BB+' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications, meaning we could lower or affirm the ratings following the completion of our review. Rationale The CreditWatch placement follows the company's announcement that Zev Weiss, its chief executive officer, and Jeffrey Weiss, its president and chief operating officer, on behalf of themselves and certain other members of the Weiss family and related parties, intend to acquire all remaining outstanding Class A and Class B common shares of American Greetings for $17.18 per share. The Weiss family currently controls about 50% of the voting power between the A and B shares. The Weiss family has indicated that some existing shareholders would likely reinvest or rollover their shares as part of this buyout. They would obtain debt financing to fund the balance of the transaction. If the transaction were to be completed, we believe American Greetings' credit metrics would weaken as a result of a likely increase in leverage, although we don't have the financing plans at this time. Currently, leverage as measured by the ratio of debt to EBITDA (pro forma for the recent Clinton Cards PLC acquisition) is about 3x (including a significant adjustment for operating leases), which is at the high end of our range of between 2x-3x for an "intermediate" financial risk profile. Given our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "fair," additional leverage as a result of the proposed management buyout is likely to result in a downgrade. CreditWatch We will resolve the CreditWatch when more information regarding the transaction and related financing becomes available. We will then assess the company's financial policy and the impact of the company's new capital structure on existing ratings. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Use of CreditWatch and Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks in the Branded Consumer Products Industry, Sept. 10, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings affirmed; CreditWatch action To From American Greetings Corp. Corporate credit rating BB+/Watch Neg/-- BB+/Stable/-- Senior secured BBB/Watch Neg BBB Recovery rating 1 1 Senior unsecured BB+/Watch Neg BB+ Recovery rating 4 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.