(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Our ratings on RBS Citizens Financial Group reflect the company's
strong market position as a major U.S. regional bank, its robust capital
ratios, and its improving asset quality and earnings generation.
-- We are assigning 'A-/A-2' issuer credit ratings on Citizens.
-- We are rating Citizens' new $350 million subordinated debt 'BBB+'.
-- The outlook on the long-term issuer rating is stable, reflecting our
expectation that Citizens' earnings will maintain its recent improvement
because of lower loan losses.
Rating Action
On Sept. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-/A-2'
long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on RBS Citizens Financial Group
Inc. The outlook is stable. We also assigned our 'BBB+' rating on Citizens'
subordinated debt.
Our 'A/A-1' issuer credit ratings on Citizens' subsidiaries--RBS Citizens N.A.
and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania--remain unchanged, and the outlook is
stable. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) remains at 'a'.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's ratings on Citizens take into account the company's "strong"
business position (as our criteria define it) as a major U.S. regional bank
with good market shares, particularly in New England and some Mid-Atlantic
areas, as well as in the Midwest. Another significant positive is Citizens'
strengthened capital ratios and our view that the bank's risk-adjusted ratios
are relatively strong. We consider Citizens' risk position "adequate" and in
line with U.S. peers'. The company's loan portfolio is well diversified, and
we expect net credit losses to continue to decline as a result of the runoff
of certain troubled loans and the generally stable economic conditions in its
markets.
Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, which is the
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a bank
operating only in the U.S. is 'bbb+'.
The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC (RBS; A/Stable/A-1) has owned 100% of Citizens
since 1988. We view Citizens as a "moderately strategic" subsidiary under our
methodology. However, because Citizens' SACP is the same as the counterparty
credit rating on RBS, we do not incorporate any ratings uplift related to the
implied support from RBS. The U.K. government has been the majority owner of
RBS since October 2008, which subjects RBS to heightened regulation. RBS has
stated that it intends to retain Citizens, but, in our view, Citizens'
long-term position within the RBS group is uncertain. For instance, RBS could
sell Citizens to improve or accelerate returns to the U.K. taxpayers. Still,
we recognize that, despite RBS' financial difficulties, RBS has provided
material support to Citizens and has not detracted from the company's overall
credit quality. Citizens paid a moderate $40 million dividend to RBS in June
2012, but prior to that, it had not paid any dividends to RBS since 2007. We
expect moderate dividends in the second half of 2012 and in 2013.
Our assessment of Citizens' business position as strong reflects the company's
large-scale, good competitive position in several local markets and solid
geographic diversification. It also recognizes Citizens' relatively low-risk,
basic regional banking business model and stable organic growth strategy.
Citizens is the nation's 12th-largest bank, with about $130 billion in assets,
and it operates about 1,500 branches in 12 states. Citizens is based in
Providence, R.I., and its main markets are New England and the Mid-Atlantic,
but it also has a presence in the Midwest (mainly Ohio, Michigan, and
Illinois). We expect that Citizens will continue to focus on these markets and
grow its loans at a moderate pace.
We assess Citizens' capital and earnings as "strong," mainly based on our view
that its capital ratios are high relative to many peers' and our expectation
that the company's earnings will continue to improve over the next couple of
years. The company's capital measures have risen sharply over the past few
years as a result of the conversion of junior capital instruments (held by
RBS) to common equity and a significant contraction of total assets. According
to Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) framework, Citizens' RAC
ratio was 11.8% as of March 31, 2012, and we expect this ratio to continue to
exceed 10% in the next couple of years, given earnings retention and the
possibility of only moderate dividends to RBS. In addition, tangible common
equity to tangible assets was very solid at about 11.0% as of June 30, 2012,
up sharply from 7.65% at year-end 2009. Regulatory capital ratios are also
high. However, Citizens has less financial flexibility to raise equity than
most peers because it cannot directly access the public equity markets.
In our assessment of Citizens' earnings, we recognize that the company's
profitability improved significantly in 2011, and we expect further progress
through 2012 and 2013 as the company reduces its loan loss provisions. After
posting losses in 2008 and 2009 and only $17 million of net income in 2010,
Citizens was solidly profitable in 2011 and first half 2012. The improvement
stemmed from a sharp decline in loan loss provisions, partly reflecting the
further runoff of its poorly performing purchased serviced-by-others (SBO)
home equity portfolio. Still, we view Citizens' inherent earnings power as
mediocre and slightly weaker than peers. Citizens' NIM has been lower than
peers', mainly because of its large proportion of lower-risk and
lower-yielding loans. Also, Citizens maintains a fairly high noninterest
expense-to-revenue ratio of about 65%. Revenue diversification is about
average relative to that of its peers. Noninterest income comprises about
30%-35% revenues.
We consider Citizens' risk position adequate and about average relative to
most other U.S. commercial banks. This reflects the company's somewhat
well-diversified loan portfolio, its substantial progress in reducing its
asset quality risk over the past few years, and our expectation that net
charge-offs will continue to decline.
Citizens' assets shrank about 19% from year-end 2008 to June 30, 2012, partly
because it liquidated loan pools that it identified as noncore. The largest of
these is its poorly performing purchased SBO home equity portfolio of
approximately $3.3 billion as of June 30. Positively, the portfolio continues
to run off and is currently less than 4% of loans.
Citizens' $87 billion loan portfolio remains skewed toward retail lending. The
mix includes 30% home equity loans and lines, 35% commercial and industrial
(including leasing), 11% residential mortgages, 10% auto loans, 8% commercial
real estate (CRE), 2% other consumer (including marine), 3% student loans, and
2% credit cards. Citizens' large exposure to home equity loans and lines,
which account for nearly one-third of total loans, remains an asset quality
risk. However, the bulk of this exposure is the company's $23 billion core
home equity portfolio, which has so far performed satisfactorily and was
originated largely within Citizens' branch footprint. The portfolio has
somewhat high-quality underwriting standards, such as fairly low loan-to-value
ratios and relatively high FICO scores. CRE accounts for only about 8% of
loans, and its performance has improved in recent quarters. We estimate that
riskier construction-lending exposure is low less than 2% of loans.
Given the seasoning of Citizens' weaker portfolios and the economic
stabilization in its markets, we expect its asset quality to continue to
improve in the coming quarters. Citizens' nonperforming assets (NPAs) to loans
plus real estate owned declined to 2.47% as of June 30, 2012, from 3% at
year-end 2010. Net charge-offs were about 1.0% in the first half of 2012, down
from 1.33% in 2011 and 2% in 2010. After boosting its loan loss reserves over
the past few years, Citizens has lowered its reserve ratios. Reserve coverage
appeared satisfactory as of June 30, 2012, with reserves to NPAs of 66% and
reserves to total loans of 1.69%.
We assess Citizens' funding as "average" and its liquidity as "adequate." A
key strength is Citizens' sizable retail deposit base, and the company has
strategically reduced its reliance on wholesale funding over the past few
years, which we believe lowers refinancing risk. We evaluate Citizens'
liquidity on the asset side of its balance sheet as comparable to its peers',
given its fairly liquid securities portfolio and cash equivalents, which
account for about 18% of total assets.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Citizens' earnings will
continue to improve through 2012 and 2013, mainly because of a further decline
in loan losses. It also reflects our view that Citizens will likely maintain
its RAC ratio, based on our measure, at more than 10%. If, however, the
company's asset quality or earnings generation shows signs of worsening, we
could revise the outlook to negative or lower the ratings. We could also
revise the outlook to negative or lower the ratings if the company pays
dividends to RBS that are higher than we expect, causing capital ratios to
decline significantly. In addition, the ratings on Citizens are currently the
same as those on RBS, and we would probably not rate Citizens higher than its
parent under our group rating methodology.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1
Bank Holding Company Rating A-/Stable/A-2
SACP a
Anchor bbb+
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Ratings List
New Ratings
RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
Issuer Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2
Subordinated
$350 mil. due 2022 BBB+
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)