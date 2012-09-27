Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority
(GOAA), Florida's approximately $49 million special purpose facility taxable
revenue bonds, series 2009 (the Rental Car Facility Project bonds) at 'A'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
--Sizable underlying origination and destination (O&D) market: Orlando benefits
from a sizable O&D market (95% of total enplanements), and is the largest rental
car market in the U.S. by gross revenues. Visiting traffic is driven by the
geographically dispersed nature of Orlando's business centers and theme parks,
making rental cars an attractive and necessary transportation link. However,
there is some vulnerability of demand for car rentals from exposure to the
leisure market and more general declines in activity due to the ongoing economic
downturn.
--Competitive customer facility charge (CFC) rate and fully executed agreements:
The airport has a competitive $2.50 CFC rate with no anticipated increases
through debt maturity in 2017. GOAA has the flexibility to modify its CFC rate
at any time without the need for outside approval. GOAA's facility also benefits
from car rental facility agreements executed by all rental car operators serving
at the airport. The agreements run until 2015 with two one year extensions,
concurrent with the maturity of the CFC bonds.
--Conservative debt structure: Debt is all fixed rate, with level annual debt
service obligations and a short maturity profile of six years. No additional
bonding is expected.
--Low leverage and strong coverage: Conservative leverage levels with net debt
to cash flow available for debt service (CFADS) of 0.35x (excluding funds
committed to capital projects). Coverage is stable at or above two times (x)
with no dependence on transaction growth. The bonds benefit from strong
liquidity reserves, with $58.6 million in reserves as of August 31 2012.
--Modern Facilities: The CONRAC has been in operation since April 2010, with
minimal needs for additional capital spending. The only remaining project, the
Return to Terminal A Road project, is moving forward at an estimated cost of
$18.5 million (lower than initial estimates of $30 million). The expected source
of funding is the Facility Improvement Fund, which has a balance of $41 million
as of August 31, 2012.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
-- Barring unforeseen events or a material change in rental car transactions,
the rating is unlikely to change. Even under a Fitch stress scenario that
assumes a 30% drop in transactions, debt service coverage remains at or above
1.8x and no CFC rate increase is needed.
SECURITY
The 2009 bonds are a special limited obligation, payable solely from CFC
payments received by GOAA. Bonds are also secured by interest earnings on
available funds and other pledged funds.
Revenues and other airport funds of GOAA are not pledged to the payment of the
2009 bonds.
CREDIT SUMMARY
Orlando's CFC rate of $2.50 continues to compare favorably to CFCs charged at
other large airports, and Fitch believes this rate level is more than sufficient
to meet GOAA's special facility debt obligations going forward at current
traffic levels. Orlando's CFC revenues totaled $23 million in fiscal 2011, up 9%
from fiscal 2010. For the first 10 months of fiscal 2012 through July, CFC
revenues are up 2.2% over a year prior. Under various stress scenarios,
envisaging declines in transaction days of up to 14% over the next three fiscal
years with modest 1% recovery per annum thereafter, pledged revenues generated
by the CFC are sufficient to provide 2.2x or greater debt service coverage.
Including the fully funded coverage account of $2.4 million, coverage increases
to 2.5x. This stable, elevated level of coverage provides room for substantial
downside risk, and is consistent with an 'A' category rating. GOAA's ability to
increase the CFC with board approval only (no need to consult with County
officials or concessionaires) provides further downside protection for
bondholders.
The structural elements of GOAA's special facility bonds provide protection for
bondholders. The bonds benefit from $59 million in fund balances, equaling over
100% of the total amount of bonds currently outstanding. This includes a $5
million CFC stabilization fund (funded with CFCs already collected at time of
issue), $2.4 million coverage fund (funded at time of issue with bond proceeds),
$9.5 million debt service reserve fund (funded at time of issue with bond
proceeds), and a $41.7 million facility improvement fund (funded with CFCs
collected on a go-forward basis, up from $28.3 million a year prior).
Furthermore, the existence of car rental facility agreements executed by all
operators serving the airport also provides some certainty that most, if not
all, car rental operators will serve at the airport facility.
Regarding the recently announced merger of Hertz and Dollar/Thrifty, management
indicates that for the duration of the current concession agreements (2015 with
no extensions), the combined entity will pay the same minimum annual concession
fees, and will continue to operate in the same on-airport location. After 2015
the merged entity may negotiate a new concession agreement, or execute its
extension to 2017. However, should the combined entity end its agreement in
2015, Fitch expects there will be minimal impact on CONRAC bonds given the short
bond maturity and the healthy liquidity levels available to the project.
While the short maturity, low debt quantum, and structural protections of the
special facility bonds allow for a relatively high rating ('A' being the highest
rating Fitch has assigned to a car rental facility bond issue), inherent risks
to this type of structure place upper limits on the rating. Concerns include the
limited nature of car rentals as the only revenue stream available to service
debt. Without recourse to airport revenues, it is difficult for the rating to
rise above the 'A' category. Furthermore, demand for car rentals is exposed to
the variability of discretionary spending in the current economic downturn,
which can affect both the number and duration of rental car contracts. This is
particularly true in Orlando, which is dependent on tourism and leisure activity
for much of its visiting traffic.