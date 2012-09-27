Sept 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA), Florida's approximately $49 million special purpose facility taxable revenue bonds, series 2009 (the Rental Car Facility Project bonds) at 'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS: --Sizable underlying origination and destination (O&D) market: Orlando benefits from a sizable O&D market (95% of total enplanements), and is the largest rental car market in the U.S. by gross revenues. Visiting traffic is driven by the geographically dispersed nature of Orlando's business centers and theme parks, making rental cars an attractive and necessary transportation link. However, there is some vulnerability of demand for car rentals from exposure to the leisure market and more general declines in activity due to the ongoing economic downturn. --Competitive customer facility charge (CFC) rate and fully executed agreements: The airport has a competitive $2.50 CFC rate with no anticipated increases through debt maturity in 2017. GOAA has the flexibility to modify its CFC rate at any time without the need for outside approval. GOAA's facility also benefits from car rental facility agreements executed by all rental car operators serving at the airport. The agreements run until 2015 with two one year extensions, concurrent with the maturity of the CFC bonds. --Conservative debt structure: Debt is all fixed rate, with level annual debt service obligations and a short maturity profile of six years. No additional bonding is expected. --Low leverage and strong coverage: Conservative leverage levels with net debt to cash flow available for debt service (CFADS) of 0.35x (excluding funds committed to capital projects). Coverage is stable at or above two times (x) with no dependence on transaction growth. The bonds benefit from strong liquidity reserves, with $58.6 million in reserves as of August 31 2012. --Modern Facilities: The CONRAC has been in operation since April 2010, with minimal needs for additional capital spending. The only remaining project, the Return to Terminal A Road project, is moving forward at an estimated cost of $18.5 million (lower than initial estimates of $30 million). The expected source of funding is the Facility Improvement Fund, which has a balance of $41 million as of August 31, 2012. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION -- Barring unforeseen events or a material change in rental car transactions, the rating is unlikely to change. Even under a Fitch stress scenario that assumes a 30% drop in transactions, debt service coverage remains at or above 1.8x and no CFC rate increase is needed. SECURITY The 2009 bonds are a special limited obligation, payable solely from CFC payments received by GOAA. Bonds are also secured by interest earnings on available funds and other pledged funds. Revenues and other airport funds of GOAA are not pledged to the payment of the 2009 bonds. CREDIT SUMMARY Orlando's CFC rate of $2.50 continues to compare favorably to CFCs charged at other large airports, and Fitch believes this rate level is more than sufficient to meet GOAA's special facility debt obligations going forward at current traffic levels. Orlando's CFC revenues totaled $23 million in fiscal 2011, up 9% from fiscal 2010. For the first 10 months of fiscal 2012 through July, CFC revenues are up 2.2% over a year prior. Under various stress scenarios, envisaging declines in transaction days of up to 14% over the next three fiscal years with modest 1% recovery per annum thereafter, pledged revenues generated by the CFC are sufficient to provide 2.2x or greater debt service coverage. Including the fully funded coverage account of $2.4 million, coverage increases to 2.5x. This stable, elevated level of coverage provides room for substantial downside risk, and is consistent with an 'A' category rating. GOAA's ability to increase the CFC with board approval only (no need to consult with County officials or concessionaires) provides further downside protection for bondholders. The structural elements of GOAA's special facility bonds provide protection for bondholders. The bonds benefit from $59 million in fund balances, equaling over 100% of the total amount of bonds currently outstanding. This includes a $5 million CFC stabilization fund (funded with CFCs already collected at time of issue), $2.4 million coverage fund (funded at time of issue with bond proceeds), $9.5 million debt service reserve fund (funded at time of issue with bond proceeds), and a $41.7 million facility improvement fund (funded with CFCs collected on a go-forward basis, up from $28.3 million a year prior). Furthermore, the existence of car rental facility agreements executed by all operators serving the airport also provides some certainty that most, if not all, car rental operators will serve at the airport facility. Regarding the recently announced merger of Hertz and Dollar/Thrifty, management indicates that for the duration of the current concession agreements (2015 with no extensions), the combined entity will pay the same minimum annual concession fees, and will continue to operate in the same on-airport location. After 2015 the merged entity may negotiate a new concession agreement, or execute its extension to 2017. However, should the combined entity end its agreement in 2015, Fitch expects there will be minimal impact on CONRAC bonds given the short bond maturity and the healthy liquidity levels available to the project. While the short maturity, low debt quantum, and structural protections of the special facility bonds allow for a relatively high rating ('A' being the highest rating Fitch has assigned to a car rental facility bond issue), inherent risks to this type of structure place upper limits on the rating. Concerns include the limited nature of car rentals as the only revenue stream available to service debt. Without recourse to airport revenues, it is difficult for the rating to rise above the 'A' category. Furthermore, demand for car rentals is exposed to the variability of discretionary spending in the current economic downturn, which can affect both the number and duration of rental car contracts. This is particularly true in Orlando, which is dependent on tourism and leisure activity for much of its visiting traffic.