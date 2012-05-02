May 2 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkey-based Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri
A.S.'s (Turkcell) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-', with Stable Outlooks.
The affirmation reflects Turkcell's healthy free cash flow (FCF) generation
capability before dividends despite persistent pressure domestically on
operating margins and strong credit metrics compared with its peers in the
region in a difficult operating environment and a backdrop of rising regulatory
pressure on the company. Turkcell also has a dominant market share (53% at 2011)
in the domestic mobile telecoms sector despite elevated competition.
Historically, the ratings have been constrained by corporate governance issues
relating to continued shareholder disagreements over management control of the
company and the board structure. Fitch notes that the issues dating back to the
distribution of FY10 dividends have not been resolved, but the main offsetting
factor is the company's strong cash position. The ongoing uncertainty about the
company's board and shareholder structure, with major shareholders in various
disputes in international courts, is not expected to be resolved in the near
term. However, Turkcell's shareholders have supported the growth of the business
and Fitch believes that the shareholders view this as an overriding priority.
The agency cautions that the final outcome and shareholder structure will
influence the ratings, and they may come under pressure if the final outcome is
to the detriment of the company's day-to-day operations or financial policies.
The heightened competition following the introduction of mobile number
portability has had a minimal impact on Turkcell's market share. The net adds on
the post-paid segment 1.5m post-paid additions at 2011) have helped support
Turkcell's blended average revenue per user (ARPU) but Fitch expects growing
pricing pressure in this segment. Increased pricing pressure in fixed-line and
mobile segments is inevitable as Turkcell and the incumbent, Turk Telekom
encroach on each other's turf. The agency factors into its ratings the
expectation that the mobile market may have peaked at the current 87%
penetration rate and Turkcell may lose mostly prepaid subscribers in 2012-13 but
will remain the leading player at around 50% market share at FYE13, due to its
successful retention policies and scale.
Fitch notes that Turkcell's continued focus will be on operating profitability,
but may have to realign its retail prices with competition in order to defend
its market share in 2012. The resulting price war may dent operating margins
further at H112. Therefore, Fitch is concerned about elevated competition and
pressure on operating margins in Turkey, as well as political and regulatory
pressure on the company.
Turkcell's operating performance in 2011 was positively impacted by increasing
smartphone penetration and mobile broadband revenue and an improvement in the
underlying economy that offset the negative impact of increased competition. The
operational improvement at Superonline, a wholly owned subsidiary that provides
fixed broadband services, also supported operating margins, but the downward
pressure on EBITDA margins will still weigh on the company's results. Fitch
believes that Turkcell's EBITDA margin may contract further by financial
year-end 2012 (FYE12), as indicated by the EBITDA margin of 28.9% at Q411 and an
expected difficult Q112. The agency notes that rising mobile internet & service
revenues will not offset the loss in voice ARPU in the mid-term, especially in a
lower pricing environment.
The company has had a net cash position since 2005 and generated FCF on an
annual basis. The company generated 6%-7% FCF before dividends as a percentage
of sales at FY11. Fitch notes that that the company may pay aggressive dividends
despite lower operating profitability due to its high net cash position, but
does not expect a significant deterioration in leverage metrics. Fitch considers
that Turkcell will continue to face a difficult operating environment over the
next year and potentially beyond. However, the agency gains comfort from the
headroom provided in the rating by Turkcell's conservative financial policies in
the absence of mergers and acquisitions. Turkcell has sufficient headroom in its
'BBB-'ratings to accommodate a modest margin deterioration in the medium term
without negative rating action.
Material loss of market share or a significant decline in ARPU that negatively
impacts operating margins and result in significantly higher leverage metrics
would be negative for the ratings. Significantly increased leverage, following
aggressive acquisitions in the MENA region or special dividend payouts would
also put downward pressure on the ratings.
