May 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Compass Group
Diversified Holdings LLC's (BB-/Stable/--) divestiture of HALO Holding Corp. for
net proceeds of approximately $68 million does not immediately affect our
ratings or outlook on Compass. HALO is a distributor of customized promotional
products.
Compass intends to use proceeds from the sale to pay down outstanding debt
under its revolving credit agreement; as a result, the company will restore
nearly full availability on this $290 million facility. On a pro forma basis,
Compass' credit protection measures improve slightly and remain in line with
our indicative ratios for the corporate credit rating and "aggressive"
financial risk descriptor.
We expect adjusted leverage to approach the mid-2x area in fiscal 2012,
assuming a combination of modest revenue growth and debt paydown. The
divestiture of HALO provides Compass some alleviation of cyclical influences
and enhances liquidity, thus providing it the opportunity to invest to build
existing businesses or to acquire another target within the company's consumer
and industrials market niche.
For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see our research update on
Compass Group published Oct. 7, 2011, on RatingsDirect.