Sept 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned Silver Spring, Md.-based cable TV network company Discovery Communications LLC's amended $1 billion revolving credit facility due October 2017 its 'BBB' issue-level rating. Parent company Discovery Communications Inc. provides a guarantee for the revolver, as it does for the company's public debt. The corporate credit rating on Discovery is 'BBB' and the rating outlook is stable. The 'BBB' rating reflects the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile (as per our criteria), anchored by its two strong cable TV networks (Discovery and TLC), and its "intermediate" financial risk profile, based on its moderate leverage and strong cash flow. The stable rating outlook reflects our view that Discovery's strong cash flow generating ability and sustained earnings growth will enable it to implement moderate shareholder-favoring measures and make some modest-size acquisitions without increasing debt leverage. We expect EBITDA growth to slow, but to continue at a satisfactory pace, and believe lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA will remain below 3x. (For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's research report on Discovery Communications published Sept. 8, 2012.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Discovery Communications LLC Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- New Issue Discovery Communications LLC $1B sr unsecd revolver due October 2017 BBB