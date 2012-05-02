Overview -- Schmolz + Bickenbach AG is a Swiss-based specialty long steel producer with its main assets located in Europe and a global distribution network. -- We view its business risk profile as fair and its financial risk profile as aggressive. -- We are assigning a long-term corporate credit rating of 'B+' to Schmolz + Bickenbach. -- The stable outlook balances our expectation of weaker performance and credit ratios in 2012 with the company's medium-term debt maturity profile and likely bank support in case of a potential covenant breach. Rating Action On May 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating to Swiss specialty long steel producer Schmolz + Bickenbach AG. The outlook is stable. In addition, we assigned our 'B+' issue rating to the company's proposed EUR300 million bond. The recovery rating on the bond is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The 'B+' corporate credit rating reflects our view of the company's "fair" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile, as our criteria define the terms. Our assessment of Schmolz + Bickenbach's business risk profile as fair is based on the company's favorable market position in the specialty long steel industry. The segment has moderate barriers to entry because of its very specific technical requirements, switching costs for customers, and long testing periods. We also view this segment of the steel industry as somewhat stronger than the stainless flat segment where European producer Aperam S.A. operates (BB/Negative/--), and where there is overcapacity in Europe. Schmolz + Bickenbach is one of Europe's top two tool steel and top three engineering and long stainless steel producers. Like its peers, it is able to pass on the cost of raw materials--scrap and alloys--to customers through the industrywide surcharge mechanism. Schmolz + Bickenbach's other strengths are its broad product portfolio, diversified customer base, and concentration of sales and assets in Germany (49% of sales), Italy (10%), France (6%), and the U.S. (8%), which in our view carry low country risk. These strengths are partly offset by the high cyclicality of the specialty long steel industry, demonstrated by a 40% drop in Schmolz + Bickenbach's sales in 2009 during the global economic downturn, with substantial destocking along the supply chain. This, coupled with high operating leverage, led to negative EBITDA in 2009. We expect the company's financial performance to remain volatile and sensitive to cycles in the automotive and capital goods industries, which are its main customers. Moreover, the company still has some exposure to large swings in raw material prices, notably nickel and steel scrap, despite the surcharge mechanism, because of the inventory it has to maintain. Our assessment of the financial risk profile as aggressive takes into account the company's substantial debt. This is illustrated by our adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.1x on Dec. 31, 2011, volatile earnings, and high working capital needs. We also assess the company's liquidity as less than adequate because we see moderate headroom under the maintenance financial covenants of the key syndicated facility and asset-backed security program, which are tied to swings in EBITDA. This risk is partly mitigated by the company's medium-term debt maturity profile, which has no major maturities from 2011 to 2015. We assess Schmolz + Bickenbach's financial policy as moderately focused on gradual reduction of debt. Under our baseline scenario for Europe of a mild recession in the first half of 2012, and barely positive GDP growth for the full year, we expect the company's sales volumes to drop by about 5%, resulting in EBITDA of about EUR270 million in 2012, compared with about EUR298 million in 2011. We currently do not expect a more substantial drop in volumes because of the company's backlog, relatively low inventories in the automotive industry compared with 2008 and 2009, and the ramp up of the Finkl plant in the U.S. We further assume a likely moderate recovery in volumes and profits in 2013 and 2014 as economic growth picks up. Under our base-case scenario, we expect the company to generate modest positive free operating cash flow (FOCF). Funds from operations (FFO), while lower, should still exceed capital expenditure (capex) of about EUR130 million, while dividends should remain moderate. We expect our fully adjusted debt to EBITDA for Scmolz + Bickenbach to be between 4x and 4.5x at the end of 2012. We also expect FFO to debt of about 15% in 2012. Liquidity We assess Schmolz + Bickenbach's liquidity as "less than adequate," according to our criteria. We estimate that the ratio of sources to uses will be comfortably above 1.2x for the next two years following the recent signing of two syndicated facilities totaling EUR875 million and maturing in 2015. The key risks for liquidity, however, are the maintenance covenants of the company's bank syndicated facility and asset-backed securities (ABS) facility, which are based on volatile EBITDA and may be breached in case of a weaker market environment. Key sources of liquidity in 2012 include: -- Positive FOCF, as under our credit scenario, FFO should cover capex and potentially modest dividends starting from 2012. We expect working capital to be slightly positive due to lower volumes and prices. -- Availability under committed long-term credit lines of about EUR175 million. Potential uses of liquidity include minimal maturities of EUR10 million in 2012, rising to EUR20 million in 2013. There is no substantial debt maturing before 2015, with only some modest amortization payments. Although the company reports funds drawn under the company's ABS facility with maturity in 2015 as short-term debt in its financial statements, we consider them to be long-term funding. That is because the special-purpose vehicle that has the obligation to purchase the receivables has a committed bank line with the same amount and maturity as the program itself. The company is subject to numerous covenants under its existing facilities. In our rating scenario we see relatively tight headroom under the maintenance covenants in 2012 and 2013, which we see as a risk given the volatility of EBITDA. However, this is mitigated by support we see coming from the banks, which have just increased the amount of financing they provide for the company. Recovery analysis The issue rating on Schmolz + Bickenbach's proposed EUR300 million senior secured high yield notes due in 2019 is 'B+', in line with the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on the high yield notes is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The high yield notes will be issued by 100% owned special-purpose vehicle, Schmolz + Bickenbach LUXCO S.A. (not rated), and used to refinance existing debt. The recovery rating of '3' is underpinned by the group's fair valuation, the notes' strong guarantee package provided by entities accounting for over 80% of the group's assets, sales, and EBITDA; and the creditor-friendly German jurisdiction. The recovery rating on the notes is constrained by their junior position to the EUR300 million asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) program, EUR100 million in KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH loans, and various bilateral lines held at non-guarantor subsidiaries. The recovery ratings are also constrained by the notes' weak security package, comprised mostly of intangible assets. To calculate recoveries, we simulate a default scenario. In our hypothetical payment default scenario, we have valued Schmolz + Bickenbach on a going-concern basis. Given the cyclicality of Schmolz + Bickenbach's business and the company's high operating leverage, we believe that a default would most likely occur in 2014, because of falling revenues resulting from a deteriorated operating environment, which, combined with the company's significant debt, would lead to a payment default. At our hypothetical default scenario, EBITDA would have declined to about EUR258 million and we estimate a stressed enterprise value of approximately EUR1.29 billion. After deducting enforcement costs and priority claims, comprised mainly of pension deficit claims and operating leases, residual available value would amount to about EUR1,095 million. At our simulated point of default, claims under the priority ranking debt would likely amount to about EUR433 million, including pre-petition interest. This would leave about EUR662 million residual value available for noteholders and equally ranking debt, composed of a EUR600 million syndicated facility and $80 million Kfw Ipex U.S. loan, which would therefore result in recovery prospects in the 50%-70% range, corresponding to a recovery rating of '3'. Outlook The stable outlook balances our expectation of weaker performance and credit ratios in 2012 with Schmolz + Bickenbach's medium-term debt maturity profile and likely bank support in case of a potential covenant breach. In the weak 2012 environment, we would see a Standard & Poor's-adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio in the lower part of the 15%-25% range as commensurate with the current rating. We factor into the rating the possibility that the ratio could improve in 2013-2014 in line with the more supportive macroeconomic environment. We might lower the rating if the company's performance deteriorated substantially with FFO to debt falling to well below 15%, without near-term prospects of recovery and depending on management actions. This could be triggered by a weaker environment in the automotive and capital goods industries and a consequent sales volume decline of more than 10% below our current expectations. A covenant breach might also lead us to consider a negative rating action, if not waived by the banks in advance. We might consider a positive rating action if the macroeconomic environment improved and the company's profitability was more resilient to a potential downturn than we currently anticipate. We might also consider raising the rating if the company substantially reduced its debt through positive FOCF generation. Ratings List New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action Schmolz + Bickenbach AG Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Schmolz + Bickenbach LUXCO S.A. Senior Secured EUR300 mil nts B+ Recovery Rating 3