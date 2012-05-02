May 2 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Zurich Insurance Company's (ZIC) Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+' and Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook was revised to Positive from Stable. ZIC is the main
operating company of the Zurich Insurance Group (ZIG). A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this release.
The Positive Outlook is based on ZIG's solid and stable capital position, strong
earnings generation and moderate investment risk. Fitch recognises the
substantial improvements in capital adequacy achieved by ZIG since capital
dipped during the financial crisis and notes the decrease in the volatility of
the group's capital ratios.
Operating profit declined but overall earnings generation has remained strong
despite the high incidence of losses in 2011 relating to natural catastrophes
and challenging capital markets. Fitch views the group's resilience in the
challenging operating environment positively. The agency notes that earnings
were supported by reserve releases over the past few years and expects further
releases in 2012 although they are expected to be smaller than in prior years.
Offsetting factors are the company's relatively high amount of goodwill and
intangibles that negatively impact the quality of capital. Fitch considers the
headwinds the company continues to face due to the difficult macroeconomic
environment as the main risk that could negatively affect ZIG and the insurance
industry as a whole if conditions deteriorate.
Exposure to equities, hedge funds and private equity is low, amounting to 4% of
total group investments at end-2011. ZIG's investment portfolio includes a
relatively sizeable CMBS/RMBS portfolio, with a moderate amount of securities
rated below 'BBB'. The mortgage loan portfolio within the group's non-core
operations has shown deterioration in recent years. Fitch considers the exposure
to peripheral eurozone bonds within ZIG's investment portfolio as manageable.
Financial leverage as calculated by Fitch at 27% is relatively high compared
with some higher-rated peers but is commensurate with ZIC's current rating
level. Fixed charge coverage and financial flexibility is considered strong by
Fitch.
The key triggers of a rating upgrade include the continued strong resilience of
ZIG's capital position in the challenging economic environment, improved fixed
charged coverage commensurate with the 'AA' rating category, loss reserves to
continue to produce positive prior year development and business operating
profit to recover to historically strong levels. If these triggers are achieved
it is likely that ZIG's rating would be upgraded over the next 12-18 months.
The key triggers of a rating downgrade include a sustained drop in the company's
risk-adjusted capital position, an increase in the ratio of adjusted debt to
total capital to above 30% and any large acquisition that weakened
capitalisation, increased financial leverage or was outside the company's
historical risk appetite or area of expertise.
The rating actions are as follows:
ZIC
IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Positive Outlook
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Positive Outlook
Senior debt affirmed at 'A'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
Zurich American Insurance Company IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Positive Outlook
American Zurich Insurance Company IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Positive Outlook
American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Company IFS rating affirmed at 'A+';
Positive Outlook
Steadfast Insurance Company IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Positive Outlook
Zurich American Insurance Company of Illinois IFS rating affirmed at 'A+';
Positive Outlook
Northern Insurance Company of New York IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Positive
Outlook
Assurance Company of America IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Positive Outlook
Fidelity and Deposit Company of Maryland IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Positive
Outlook
Colonial American Casualty and Surety Company IFS rating affirmed at 'A+';
Positive Outlook
Empire Fire and Marine Insurance Company IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Positive
Outlook
Zurich Finance (USA), Inc.
Senior debt affirmed at 'A'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
Zurich Finance (Luxembourg) S.A. senior debt affirmed at 'A'
Zurich Finance (UK) plc subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
ZFS Finance (USA) Trust II subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
ZFS Finance (USA) Trust IV subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
ZFS Finance (USA) Trust V subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
Cloverie plc subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The ratings of the following entities were unsolicited and have been provided by
Fitch as a service to investors:
Zurich Insurance Company Ltd
Cloverie plc (Zurich Insurance Company)
Zurich Finance (UK) plc
Zurich American Insurance Co. of Illinois
Zurich American Insurance Company
American Zurich Insurance Co.
American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Company
Steadfast Insurance Co.
Northern Insurance Co. of New York
Assurance Co. of America
Fidelity and Deposit Co. of Maryland
Colonial American Casualty and Surety Co.
Empire Fire and Marine Insurance Co.
The ratings of the following entities were solicited by, or on behalf of, the
issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the
ratings:
Zurich Finance (Luxembourg) S.A.
Zurich Finance (USA) Inc
ZFS Finance (USA) Trust II, IV and V
The issuer did not participate in the rating process, or provide additional
information, beyond the issuer's available public disclosure.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology' dated 22 September 2011
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology