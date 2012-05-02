May 2 - The restructuring plan for Tokyo Electric Power Co. is unlikely to lead to significant near-term bank losses on loans to the power company or their existing equity stakes in the business, Fitch Ratings says. Financial institutions still face credit risks, however, if compensation claims from the radiation leak at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant continue to mount, combined with a suspension of nuclear power plant operation leading to a higher cost of power generation. While details of the restructuring have not been disclosed, press reports indicate it will involve the injection of JPY1trn of public funds, giving the government a stake of more than 50%. In addition there will be around JPY1trn of new loans and commitments by major banks, the Development Bank of Japan and life insurers. As TEPCO will not enter bankruptcy, equity held by investors including financial institutions should not be subject to a capital reduction. Also, existing loans should not be written down as long as reconstruction under the restructuring plan proceeds in the right direction. Financial institutions are one of the biggest holders of TEPCO shares. This will change when the government takes a majority stake. Considering that most financial institutions have already written down their TEPCO shares, we believe there will not be a significant impact from a further devaluation. The treatment of new loans that banks will make under the restructuring plan is unclear. In particular, it is not yet known whether these new loans would be guaranteed by the government. Existing loans from banks to TEPCO rank below bonds and loans provided by the Development Bank of Japan. Therefore burden-sharing by the banks would be a possibility if TEPCO's reconstruction is seriously hampered by continuing compensation claims. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.