Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Rating Subnationals Above the Sovereign - Outside USMay 2 - Fitch Ratings has released an updated criteria report for rating local and regional governments above the sovereign. The criteria report replaces 'Rating Subnationals Above the Sovereign in the Euro Area' published on 1 June 2011 at www.fitchratings.com and expands to non-euro countries the possibility to apply criteria that, if met, may lead to subnational governments being rated above their corresponding sovereign. No changes in ratings are expected to follow the publication of the revised criteria. There remain four factors for rating above the sovereign, yet with a subdivision. "Institutional strength and financial autonomy are now identified as basic prerequisites: if only one of them is met, the local government cannot be rated above its sovereign, while economic strength and fiscal antagonism contribute to determine the level of uplift which is confirmed at up to a rating category," says Raffaele Carnevale, Senior Director at Fitch. A subnational may be rated above the sovereign if the national government cannot alter the finances of the subnational by unilaterally changing the latter's mix of spending and funding as usually enshrined in the country's constitution and if the subnational does not rely on national grants to fund its responsibilities. The degree of socio-economic strength, measured by indicators such as better than average per-capita GDP, unemployment and household debt, is conducive to the assessment of the subnationals' revenue resiliency to economic or financial stress affecting the country they are part of, while the fiscal antagonism with the national government, as evidenced by a constant assertion of the tax autonomy, is deemed amongst the clearest manifestations of the willingness to remain current on debt obligations. However, as the rating factors are often interrelated no specific weight, or notching, can be attributed to each of them. The full report is available on Fitch's website at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.