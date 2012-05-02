Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Rating Subnationals Above the Sovereign - Outside
USMay 2 - Fitch Ratings has released an updated criteria report for rating
local and regional governments above the sovereign. The criteria report replaces
'Rating Subnationals Above the Sovereign in the Euro Area' published on 1 June
2011 at www.fitchratings.com and expands to non-euro countries the possibility
to apply criteria that, if met, may lead to subnational governments being rated
above their corresponding sovereign. No changes in ratings are expected to
follow the publication of the revised criteria.
There remain four factors for rating above the sovereign, yet with a
subdivision. "Institutional strength and financial autonomy are now identified
as basic prerequisites: if only one of them is met, the local government cannot
be rated above its sovereign, while economic strength and fiscal antagonism
contribute to determine the level of uplift which is confirmed at up to a rating
category," says Raffaele Carnevale, Senior Director at Fitch.
A subnational may be rated above the sovereign if the national government cannot
alter the finances of the subnational by unilaterally changing the latter's mix
of spending and funding as usually enshrined in the country's constitution and
if the subnational does not rely on national grants to fund its
responsibilities.
The degree of socio-economic strength, measured by indicators such as better
than average per-capita GDP, unemployment and household debt, is conducive to
the assessment of the subnationals' revenue resiliency to economic or financial
stress affecting the country they are part of, while the fiscal antagonism with
the national government, as evidenced by a constant assertion of the tax
autonomy, is deemed amongst the clearest manifestations of the willingness to
remain current on debt obligations.
However, as the rating factors are often interrelated no specific weight, or
notching, can be attributed to each of them.
