May 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on St. Louis, Mo.-based household and personal care products manufacturer and marketer Energizer Holdings Inc. (BBB-/Stable/--) are not affected by the company's announcement it will initiate a dividend. Energizer's board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share, totaling $105 million per year in our estimate, based on current shares outstanding. The company's board also authorized the repurchase of 10 million shares of its common stock, replacing its existing authorization.

We expect that the company will fund the dividend and share repurchases mainly with free cash flow. We estimate Energizer will generate free operating cash flow in excess of $400 million in fiscal 2012 (ending Sept. 30). We also expect credit protection measures to remain close to current levels through the remainder of the company's fiscal year, including leverage in the high-2x area, which is consistent with our earlier forecasts.