-- Centerline Financial LLC is a special-purpose vehicle that sells CDS that primarily reference the internal rate of return of various funds that invest in tax credits associated with affordable multifamily housing properties.

-- We lowered our ICR on Centerline Financial and our rating on Centerline Financial's senior loan to 'BB' from 'BBB-'. Our outlook on the ICR is negative.

-- The rating actions reflect the multifamily housing properties' deteriorating DSCRs, the credit events that occurred in December 2011, our updated lifetime loss projection for Centerline Financial's potential exposure associated with these multifamily housing properties, the potential concentration risk from the property developers, and the percentage of properties in the stabilization phase. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) May 2, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its issuer credit rating (ICR) on Centerline Financial LLC and its rating on Centerline Financial's senior loan to 'BB' from 'BBB-'. Our outlook on the ICR is negative. Centerline Financial is a special-purpose vehicle that primarily sells credit default swaps (CDS) that reference the internal rate of return for various funds that invest in tax credits associated with affordable multifamily housing properties. Today's rating actions reflect the multifamily housing properties' deteriorating debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs), credit events that occurred in December 2011 with respect to two properties in the portfolio, our updated lifetime loss projection for Centerline Financial's potential exposure associated with the multifamily housing properties, the potential concentration risk from the property developers, and the percentage of properties in the stabilization phase. The outlook on the ICR is negative due to our view of the uncertainty surrounding the affordable multifamily housing tax credit market over the next two years due to current stresses (see "U.S. Public Finance Report Card: Market Conditions Lead To Downward Trends In Affordable Housing Ratings," published Feb. 5, 2010). The portfolio's overall DSCR had improved since late 2010 but then dropped again according to the fourth-quarter 2011 DSCR report we received in April 2012. The percentage of properties in the stabilization phase increased to 81% in February 2012 from 62% in June 2010. The DSCR typically improves over time as more properties enter the stabilization phase, but for Centerline the DSCR is volatile. Centerline Financial's reported current capital totals approximately $65.9 million, which it finances only through equity. Centerline Financial also has a senior loan facility under which it can draw up to $30 million. Currently, no amounts are drawn under this senior loan facility, which has a 2037 scheduled maturity. Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ICR and senior loan rating remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to support them and will take rating actions as it deems necessary.