NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) May 2, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today lowered its issuer credit rating (ICR) on Centerline Financial LLC and
its rating on Centerline Financial's senior loan to 'BB' from 'BBB-'. Our
outlook on the ICR is negative.
Centerline Financial is a special-purpose vehicle that primarily sells credit
default swaps (CDS) that reference the internal rate of return for various
funds that invest in tax credits associated with affordable multifamily
housing properties.
Today's rating actions reflect the multifamily housing properties'
deteriorating debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs), credit events that
occurred in December 2011 with respect to two properties in the portfolio, our
updated lifetime loss projection for Centerline Financial's potential exposure
associated with the multifamily housing properties, the potential
concentration risk from the property developers, and the percentage of
properties in the stabilization phase. The outlook on the ICR is negative due
to our view of the uncertainty surrounding the affordable multifamily housing
tax credit market over the next two years due to current stresses (see "U.S.
Public Finance Report Card: Market Conditions Lead To Downward Trends In
Affordable Housing Ratings," published Feb. 5, 2010).
The portfolio's overall DSCR had improved since late 2010 but then dropped
again according to the fourth-quarter 2011 DSCR report we received in April
2012. The percentage of properties in the stabilization phase increased to 81%
in February 2012 from 62% in June 2010. The DSCR typically improves over time
as more properties enter the stabilization phase, but for Centerline the DSCR
is volatile.
Centerline Financial's reported current capital totals approximately $65.9
million, which it finances only through equity. Centerline Financial also has
a senior loan facility under which it can draw up to $30 million. Currently,
no amounts are drawn under this senior loan facility, which has a 2037
scheduled maturity.
Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ICR and
senior loan rating remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to
support them and will take rating actions as it deems necessary.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)