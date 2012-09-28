Overview -- Our concerns regarding the asset quality and risk profile of Russian bank LLC CB Koltso Urala (Koltso Urala) have diminished. -- We also note that it has curtailed its risk appetite, slightly decreased its (albeit still-aggressive) growth targets, and refocused its retail segment expansion strategy from express lending to consumer lending with tighter underwriting standards. -- We are therefore revising our outlook on Koltso Urala to stable from negative and affirming our 'B-/C' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on the bank. -- We are raising the Russia national scale rating to 'ruBBB' from 'ruBBB-'. -- The stable outlook balances our view of Koltso Urala's reduced risk appetite and improvements in the diversification of its loan portfolio against its still-aggressive growth strategy. Rating Action On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Russian bank LLC CB Koltso Urala to stable from negative. At the same time we affirmed our 'B-' long-term and 'C' short-term counterparty credit ratings on the bank. We raised the Russia national scale rating on the bank to 'ruBBB' from 'ruBBB-'. Rationale The outlook revision and the one-notch raising of the Russia national scale rating reflect our reduced concerns regarding Koltso Urala's risk profile and asset quality. The bank has curtailed its risk appetite, slightly decreased its asset-growth targets, and refocused its expansion strategy into the retail sector from express lending to lower-risk consumer lending with tighter underwriting standards. The bank's asset quality has stabilized with nonperforming loans (overdue by more than 90 days) accounting for about 3% of the loan portfolio at Sept. 1, 2012. Restructured loans reduced from 12.6% at Oct. 1, 2011, to about 2.1% at Sept. 1, 2012. We also view positively the bank's gradual improvements to the diversification of its loan portfolio. The top-20 borrowers made up 46.6% of the loan book and 303% of the bank's total equity as of year-end 2010. At mid-2012, the top-20 borrowers accounted for 38% of total loans and 244% of bank's equity. The improvement has come from a closer focus on retail lending and a Russian ruble (RUB) 1 billion external capital injection, received by the bank in December 2011 from the main shareholder Megnogorsk Copper Sulphate Plant (MCSP; not rated; holds 95% of the bank's capital). We also note that in August 2012 MMSK became the subsidiary of Ural Mining and Metallurgical Co. (UMMC; not rated), as UMMC became the sole shareholder of MCSP. That said, we view as remote a revision of Koltso Urala's risk position score to "moderate" from "weak", at least in the short term. To do so, we would need to see proof that the bank's recently established and untested retail risk management procedures were robust. Additionally, we would need to see the bank reducing the pace of assets growth to closer to industry average. Koltso Urala targets 75% loan portfolio growth for 2012, and another 50% for 2013, which is significantly above the domestic average. In addition to its "weak" risk position, our ratings on Koltso Urala reflect our view of a 'bb' anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Russia, the bank's "moderate" business position, "weak" capital and earnings, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'b-'. Outlook The stable outlook balances our view of Koltso Urala's reduced risk appetite and improved diversification of its loan portfolio against its still-aggressive growth strategy. We do not anticipate any changes to Koltso Urala's medium-term strategy, which focuses on retail lending expansion. We expect the retail loan portfolio to account for more than 50% of total loans by 2015. In the medium term, we could consider raising the ratings if we saw positive developments in the bank's risk profile, such as reduced lending concentrations and growth levels, as well as the maintenance of acceptable asset quality. In the future, an upgrade might be triggered by an increase in the bank's capitalization, due for instance to better-than-expected earnings retention or issuance of capital instruments that would lead to a sustainable increase in our projected Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted RAC ratio before adjustments above 5%. We could consider lowering the ratings if capitalization fell, reflected in a RAC ratio before adjustments of less than 3%; or if the currently adequate liquidity cushion reduced significantly. We could also lower the ratings on the bank if macroeconomic conditions were to deteriorate, notably if the parent's creditworthiness weakened. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating B-/Stable/C SACP b- Anchor bb Business Position Moderate (-1) Capital and Earnings Weak (-1) Risk Position Weak (-2) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Russia, Mar. 19, 2012 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From LLC CB Koltso Urala Counterparty Credit Rating B-/Stable/C B-/Negative/C Upgraded To From LLC CB Koltso Urala Counterparty Credit Rating Russia National Scale ruBBB/--/-- ruBBB-/--/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. 