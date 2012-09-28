Overview
-- Our concerns regarding the asset quality and risk profile of Russian
bank LLC CB Koltso Urala (Koltso Urala) have diminished.
-- We also note that it has curtailed its risk appetite, slightly
decreased its (albeit still-aggressive) growth targets, and refocused its
retail segment expansion strategy from express lending to consumer lending
with tighter underwriting standards.
-- We are therefore revising our outlook on Koltso Urala to stable from
negative and affirming our 'B-/C' long- and short-term counterparty credit
ratings on the bank.
-- We are raising the Russia national scale rating to 'ruBBB' from
'ruBBB-'.
-- The stable outlook balances our view of Koltso Urala's reduced risk
appetite and improvements in the diversification of its loan portfolio against
its still-aggressive growth strategy.
Rating Action
On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Russian bank LLC CB Koltso Urala to stable from negative. At the same time we
affirmed our 'B-' long-term and 'C' short-term counterparty credit ratings on
the bank. We raised the Russia national scale rating on the bank to 'ruBBB'
from 'ruBBB-'.
Rationale
The outlook revision and the one-notch raising of the Russia national scale
rating reflect our reduced concerns regarding Koltso Urala's risk profile and
asset quality. The bank has curtailed its risk appetite, slightly decreased
its asset-growth targets, and refocused its expansion strategy into the retail
sector from express lending to lower-risk consumer lending with tighter
underwriting standards.
The bank's asset quality has stabilized with nonperforming loans (overdue by
more than 90 days) accounting for about 3% of the loan portfolio at Sept. 1,
2012. Restructured loans reduced from 12.6% at Oct. 1, 2011, to about 2.1% at
Sept. 1, 2012. We also view positively the bank's gradual improvements to the
diversification of its loan portfolio. The top-20 borrowers made up 46.6% of
the loan book and 303% of the bank's total equity as of year-end 2010. At
mid-2012, the top-20 borrowers accounted for 38% of total loans and 244% of
bank's equity. The improvement has come from a closer focus on retail lending
and a Russian ruble (RUB) 1 billion external capital injection, received by
the bank in December 2011 from the main shareholder Megnogorsk Copper Sulphate
Plant (MCSP; not rated; holds 95% of the bank's capital). We also note that in
August 2012 MMSK became the subsidiary of Ural Mining and Metallurgical Co.
(UMMC; not rated), as UMMC became the sole shareholder of MCSP.
That said, we view as remote a revision of Koltso Urala's risk position score
to "moderate" from "weak", at least in the short term. To do so, we would need
to see proof that the bank's recently established and untested retail risk
management procedures were robust. Additionally, we would need to see the bank
reducing the pace of assets growth to closer to industry average. Koltso Urala
targets 75% loan portfolio growth for 2012, and another 50% for 2013, which is
significantly above the domestic average.
In addition to its "weak" risk position, our ratings on Koltso Urala reflect
our view of a 'bb' anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Russia, the
bank's "moderate" business position, "weak" capital and earnings, "average"
funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'b-'.
Outlook
The stable outlook balances our view of Koltso Urala's reduced risk appetite
and improved diversification of its loan portfolio against its
still-aggressive growth strategy. We do not anticipate any changes to Koltso
Urala's medium-term strategy, which focuses on retail lending expansion. We
expect the retail loan portfolio to account for more than 50% of total loans
by 2015.
In the medium term, we could consider raising the ratings if we saw positive
developments in the bank's risk profile, such as reduced lending
concentrations and growth levels, as well as the maintenance of acceptable
asset quality. In the future, an upgrade might be triggered by an increase in
the bank's capitalization, due for instance to better-than-expected earnings
retention or issuance of capital instruments that would lead to a sustainable
increase in our projected Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted RAC ratio before
adjustments above 5%.
We could consider lowering the ratings if capitalization fell, reflected in a
RAC ratio before adjustments of less than 3%; or if the currently adequate
liquidity cushion reduced significantly. We could also lower the ratings on
the bank if macroeconomic conditions were to deteriorate, notably if the
parent's creditworthiness weakened.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating B-/Stable/C
SACP b-
Anchor bb
Business Position Moderate (-1)
Capital and Earnings Weak (-1)
Risk Position Weak (-2)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
LLC CB Koltso Urala
Counterparty Credit Rating B-/Stable/C B-/Negative/C
Upgraded
To From
LLC CB Koltso Urala
Counterparty Credit Rating
Russia National Scale ruBBB/--/-- ruBBB-/--/--
