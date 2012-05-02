(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today clarified its assessment of
Turkey's general government debt due to reported comments that appear to confuse
our calculations. Under our published sovereign rating criteria, Standard &
Poor's assesses sovereign debt levels by looking at net general government debt
as a percentage of GDP. In some cases, the net general government debt/GDP
figure differs markedly from net public sector debt/GDP; the former focuses on
general government entities, while the latter covers the broader public sector
(including the central bank).
Net debt is equal to gross liabilities minus gross assets. In Turkey's case,
net public sector debt (at an estimated 22.4% of GDP) is substantially lower
than net general government debt because it is calculated by subtracting Central
Bank net assets (at TRY 143 billion or an estimated 11.1% of GDP as of end 2011)
as well as public sector assets (an estimated 2.1% of GDP as of end 2011) from
gross general government debt. Only liquid general government assets of just
under 2% of GDP are deducted from gross general government debt to calculate our
estimate of net general government debt at 37% of GDP. We believe that some
market commentators may have confused the net general government debt ratio that
we use with official and market estimates of net public sector debt/GDP.
Standard & Poor's uses the same accounting treatment for all 128 sovereigns that
we rate.
We intentionally do not "credit" net assets of the Central Bank (which are
retained earnings or the capital of a Central Bank) to the General Government,
because the Central Bank is not part of the General Government. This is equally
the case in Turkey, not least because we view the Turkish Central Bank to be an
independent institution. It is not our expectation that the central government
would withdraw capital from the Turkish Central Bank in order to pay down its
debt.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)