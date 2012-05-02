May 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned ratings to the
extended portion of Centennial Colo.-based
theater advertising company National CineMedia LLC's senior secured revolving
credit facility; the company is extending $105 million of the revolver to
2017. We assigned the extended portion of the revolver our issue-level rating
of 'BB-' (at the same level as our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the
company) with a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation of
meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.
We rate operating company National CineMedia LLC and its parent, National
CineMedia Inc., on a consolidated basis. The corporate credit rating on
the
company is 'BB-' and the rating outlook is stable. The 'BB-' rating reflects
our expectation that National CineMedia should be able to maintain leverage in
the mid-3x area over the intermediate term, despite its aggressive dividend
policy. We consider the company's business risk profile as "fair" (as per our
criteria), based on its historically strong EBITDA margin and good market
position. A high dividend payout and minimal cash retention by the operating
subsidiary underpin our view that the company's financial risk profile is
"aggressive." Although the company's credit metrics deteriorated slightly in
the fourth quarter of 2011 because of weak advertising demand, we expect
revenue and EBITDA to grow at a low- to mid-single-digit percentage rate in
2012. (For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard
& Poor's research report on National CineMedia published April 18, 2012.)
RATINGS LIST
National CineMedia Inc.
National CineMedia LLC
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--
New Ratings
National CineMedia LLC
$105M extended revolver due 2017 BB-
Recovery Rating 3