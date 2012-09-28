Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Paragon Fifth Funding Limited's (PFFL) secured credit loan facility the following rating: Senior Facility (total commitment GBP200,000,000): 'AAsf', Outlook Stable Subordinated Loan: NRsf The senior secured credit facility along with a subordinated loan provided by Paragon Mortgage (2010) Ltd (Paragon) will enable PFFL to purchase new buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage loans originated by Paragon. The mortgage loans along with certain bank accounts of PFFL will act as security for the rated credit facility. As mortgages are originated by Paragon and bought by PFFL, PFFL will make periodic drawings under the facility and subordinated loan to finance the purchase of these loans, leading to a gradual ramp up in the drawn amount under the facility. During the initial commitment period, ending in April 2014, PFFL can draw under the facility, provided certain early amortisation events are not applicable. The commitment period may be further extended to October 2014, subject to certain refinancing conditions being satisfied. Fitch views the underlying collateral expected to be purchased by PFFL, the expected credit enhancement (CE) levels, the underwriting processes and servicing capabilities of Paragon, the back-up servicing arrangement with Homeloan Management Limited, and the legal structure of the transaction to be sufficient to assign the senior credit facility a 'AAsf' rating. Subordination for the senior credit facility will be determined dynamically on a monthly basis by the administrator. The administrator will set the subordination level to 15% of the portfolio balance or, if higher, the level sufficient for the senior credit facility to be rated 'AAsf'. Furthermore, to address small pool concentration risk during the time that the warehouse is ramping up, the subordination level will be set at the higher of GBP10m or the balance of the largest 10 loans in the collateral pool. Further advances will not be made under the facilities unless the subordination amount is sufficient to maintain the current rating. Liquidity for the rated facility is provided by allowing principal funds to cover interest shortfalls and via a contingency cash reserve account which will cover three months of interest payments on the senior credit facility. The contingency account will be funded by excess spread and if that is insufficient, by drawing on the subordinated loan provided by Paragon. In its rating analysis, Fitch conducted an assessment of Paragon's underwriting criteria, the portfolio concentration criteria contained in the mortgage sale agreement and recent BTL loans originated by Paragon. Fitch was also provided with detailed loan-by-loan data on more than 1,438 properties sold from 2003 to 2012, which the agency used to determine the appropriate market value declines in its analysis. Paragon will provide Fitch with a loan-by-loan data template for the loans held by PFFL, details of the capital structure and an investor report on a monthly basis. Repossession data will be provided on a semi-annual basis, and the results of a loan-level audit provided on an annual basis. Fitch evaluated the expected collateral pool using its default model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria" and "EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom Mortgage Loss and Cashflow Assumptions", dated 7 June 2012 and 9 August 2012, respectively, and available at www.fitchratings.com. The agency modelled the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions indicated by the default model under various recession timings, prepayment speeds, and interest rates. The cash flow tests showed that the rated loan could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by the portfolio maturity date. Paragon provided Fitch with a loan-by-loan data template and all key data fields were provided. Details of model-implied ratings sensitivity to changes in underlying defaults and loss severity will be included in the new issue report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The source of information identified for this rating action was informed by information from the Paragon Group of Companies, Lloyds TSB Bank plc, as the arranger, and the issuer's legal advisor Clifford Chance LLP. Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 7 June 2012 and 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 9 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage and Cashflow Assumptions Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria