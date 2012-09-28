Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'BBB-' rating assigned to Guam Power Authority's (GPA or the authority) approximately $350 million of senior revenue bonds 2012 Series A expected to be sold the week of Oct. 1. In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings on outstanding debt of the authority: --$523.3 million senior revenue bonds at 'BBB-'; --$56.1 million subordinate revenue bonds at 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch's affirmation of the ratings follows its assignment of the 'BBB-' rating to the senior revenue bonds 2012 series A and affirmation of outstanding parity bonds and subordinate lien bonds on Sept. 24, 2012. Since then, the authority has provided updated disclosure that outlines what Fitch believes is a material change in GPA's financial forecast through fiscal 2016. On Sept. 25, 2012 the Guam Public Utility Commission's (PUC) authorized the issuance of the 2012 series A bonds contingent on GPA rolling back a 6% base rate increase that was adopted and implemented in the latter part of fiscal 2012, and expected to remain in place going forward. However, the authority's initial draft disclosure, which included a financial forecast through fiscal 2016, reflected the Oct. 1, 2012 effectiveness of the 6% rate hike as well as the issuance of the 2012 series A bonds, which is designed to reduce debt service costs over the next several years. The elimination of the 6% base rate increase in fiscal 2013 weakens projected coverage of total debt service to a more narrow 1.1 times (x) from a previously anticipated 1.3x. Management has stated that future rate filings, if approved by the PUC, will be sufficient to achieve the 1.3x all-in debt service coverage reflected in fiscals 2014 - 2016 of the financial forecast. However, Fitch remains concerned given past hindrances to gaining timely rate relief from the PUC. GPA's inability to achieve its projected results would likely lead to downward pressure on the ratings. For more information on Fitch's long-term rating on GPA, see Fitch's press release 'Fitch Rates Guam Power Authority's Senior Rev Bonds 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable' dated Sept. 24, 2012, available on Fitch's web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. This action was informed by information identified in Fitch's Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria and U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria' (Jan. 11, 2012); --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 20, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria