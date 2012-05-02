Overview

-- We are affirming our 'AA-' long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on McMaster University.

-- The ratings primarily reflect our assessment of McMaster's strong position within the university sector, sound government financing, and prudent debt management.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the university will continue to manage its balance sheet prudently and that the government will not significantly reduce its funding support. Rating Action On May 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA-' long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on McMaster University, in Hamilton, Ont. The outlook is stable. The affirmation reflects our view of the university's strong position within the university sector, sound government financing, and prudent debt management. Rationale The ratings reflect Standard & Poor's opinion of the following factors:

-- McMaster's strong demand and research profiles, due to its broad range of program offerings, high research intensity, and close proximity to the Greater Toronto Area. Its enrolment was 25,399 full-time equivalent students (FTEs) in fiscal 2011 (year ended April 30, 2012), exceeding fiscal 2010's enrollment by about 1%. Among the university's key strategic priorities is increasing graduate enrolment, which has risen about 8% in fiscal 2011. This complements the province's goal of adding 3,300 new graduate spaces provincewide by 2012 and supports the university's strong research profile. McMaster ranked second in Canada for research intensity (sponsored research income per full-time faculty) in a 2010 Infosource Inc. report;

-- Sound government funding support. Senior government grants account for a significant portion (47%) of the university's revenues, which help underpin the ratings. In addition to a base operating grant (which it provides on a weighted student enrolment basis), the Province of Ontario (AA-/Negative/A-1+) also has a history of providing additional grant envelopes, or one-time year-end disbursements for alleviating operating and capital pressures. Given Ontario's large deficit, however, its medium-term financial support for universities could be constrained; and

-- Prudent debt management and a moderate debt burden. McMaster's debt was C$165.6 million or C$6,517 per FTE at April 30, 2011. In addition, the university has guaranteed up to C$22 million of the long-term debt for the First Longwood Innovation Trust. It has steadily reduced its debt stock in every year but one since going to market with its first and only debenture issue in September 2002. McMaster has a relatively low debt burden compared with its rated peers; only York University (AA-/Stable/--) had a smaller one. In addition, the university has established its own debt-monitoring policy to guide financial planning, internally financed its capital projects, and created voluntary debt retirement funds for its debenture and mortgages. We believe the following factors constrain these strengths:

-- McMaster, like all rated Canadian universities, has been subject to a tight operating environment. Despite posting a consolidated operating surplus of C$22 million (or 2.6% of revenues) in fiscal 2011, the budget has been strained and McMaster would have posted a deficit without one-time year-end government grants. While the 2.6% surplus in fiscal 2011 was an improvement on fiscal 2010's 1.4% surplus and fiscal 2009's negative 7.4% deficit, the university is forecasting a near-breakeven result in fiscal 2012;

-- Potential postemployment deficit funding. In fiscal 2011, McMaster's pension assets continued their rebound from the recession; however, a large unfunded liability position remains. The university estimated it had a liability of C$211 million in its registered pension plans at April 30, 2011, an improvement from the previous year. It was required to file an actuarial valuation report as of July 2011, which determined its special pension deficit payments for the next three years. McMaster will face considerable special payments of about C$10.4 million in fiscal 2012, and $21.0 million per year in each of the next three years, compared with C$8.4 million in fiscal 2011. These payments are down from previous estimates, because the university has qualified for temporary solvency relief; and

-- McMaster's low unrestricted financial resources (internally restricted endowment plus internally restricted net assets). After falling three years in a row, the university's unrestricted financial resources rose to C$121.2 million, or C$4,774 per FTE, in fiscal 2011; however, they remain well below their highest levels at C$235.9 million, or C$10,299 per FTE, in fiscal 2007.The university's decision to use its internal resources to fund some one-time operating costs (going-concern pension deficit and early retirement program in fiscal 2008) helped fuel this decline. Its unrestricted financial resources are likely to remain under pressure in the near term, reflecting continued internal financing of loans for capital projects. While this has kept debt at a relatively low level, financial flexibility has diminished considerably and, in our view, is not likely to dramatically improve in the next few years. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that McMaster will build on its progress in 2011 by continuing to improve its operating performance in the next two years while maintaining its unrestricted financial resources. Furthermore, we assume the province will not significantly cut the university's funding without providing greater tuition-setting flexibility. Standard & Poor's could lower the ratings if these assumptions are not met, or if we downgrade the province. Conversely, we could raise the ratings if McMaster's unrestricted financial resources rise to their former levels and debt remains relatively low. Related Criteria And Research Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed McMaster University Issuer credit rating AA-/Stable/-- Senior unsecured debt AA-