Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to RBS Citizens
Financial Group's (CFG) $350 million subordinated notes which mature on Sept.
28, 2022. The securities have a 4.15% coupon and will count towards tier 2
regulatory capital.
The 'BBB' subordinated debt rating is one notch below CFG's Viability Rating
(VR) of 'bbb+'. While Fitch views CFG as 'strategically important' to its
parent, Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBSG), there is less certainty
as to whether or not this support would extend to CFG's subordinated debt. As
such, the subordinated debt rating is based on the stand alone financial
capacity of CFG to support the issuance, as reflected in its VR.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
Fitch considers CFG's VR to be solidly situated at its current level.
Nonetheless, positive rating momentum could occur should CFG improve its
profitability levels commensurate to those of higher rated regional banks while
reducing its home equity exposure. Conversely, factors that could lead to
negative pressures on the VR include a reversal of improving credit trends
and/or relatively high growth in commercial lending. In addition, although not
anticipated, any changes to CFG's ownership would also prompt a review its
ratings.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
