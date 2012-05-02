May 2 - A number of recent U.S. economic data releases, as well as
management comments during earnings season, continue to support Fitch Ratings'
view that companies are proceeding cautiously when considering expanded
investment in plant and equipment.
We see little evidence that a significant ramp up in capital expenditures is at
hand, despite some positive signs regarding a modest pick up in manufacturing
activity in the April Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey.
The weaker preliminary read on U.S. GDP growth of 2.2% for the first quarter was
driven in large part by a decline in nonresidential fixed investment, which
contracted at a 2.1% annualized rate (compared with growth of 5.2% in the fourth
quarter of 2011). March durable goods orders also showed weakness, down 1.1% in
the month after excluding volatile orders for transportation equipment.
This tracks closely with our expectations for 2012 U.S. corporate capex, which
appears to be lagging following a pull-forward of some corporate investment into
late 2011.
Corporate capex grew last year, but that growth partly reflected an acceleration
of some investment to take advantage of expiring bonus depreciation tax
benefits. Heavy investment in the energy sector, which accounts for
approximately 30% of total corporate capex, also helped drive 2011 growth.
Energy companies remain outliers in early 2012, with aggressive capex plans
still on track in light of high oil prices.
The hangover effects of accelerated 2011 spending, persistent concerns about the
global demand outlook, and the absence of production capacity constraints are
all holding back investment growth. Most management teams across a range of
industries remain concerned about potential economic ripple effects from the
European debt crisis and a slowdown in emerging market growth this year.
Companies in capital-intensive industries like telecom are not expecting
significant increases in capex for 2012. Full-year capital spending at AT&T and
Verizon, for example, will likely be flat over 2011 as wireline spending
cutbacks offset wireless network growth.
The April ISM manufacturing and new orders index readings were stronger compared
with March, and survey respondents across 18 manufacturing industries generally
reported improving business conditions. However, survey results were not
unambiguously positive, as reflected in higher raw material costs and a decline
in order backlogs from the previous month.
Many U.S. manufacturers have indicated that stronger relative demand coditions
in the U.S. and Latin America are offsetting weakness in Europe as well as
slowing growth in China. To the extent that companies are hevily exposed to
those more challenging markets, the outlook for capex growth in the second half
of the year is likely to remain cautious.