Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'BBB+' rating on the following Puerto
Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority Commonwealth Guaranty Revenue Bonds:
--$159.1 million revenue refunding bonds 2008 series A;
--$125.7 million revenue refunding bonds 2008 series B.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by net revenues of the water and wastewater systems,
subordinate to outstanding senior, senior/subordinate, and subordinate debt. The
bonds are further secured by a guaranty of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico's
full faith, credit, and taxing power, upon which the rating is based.
KEY RATINGS DRIVERS
COMMONWEALTH GUARANTY: Ultimate security for the bonds is based on the full
faith and credit guaranty provided by commonwealth of Puerto Rico. As such, the
bonds are general obligations of the commonwealth.
IMPROVED FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT: Commonwealth financial operations historically
have been weak with a record of budgetary and GAAP deficits, overestimation of
revenues, unfunded overspending, and a reliance on borrowing to meet budgetary
gaps. Recent performance, however, is improved with better revenue estimating
and budgetary controls.
FISCAL STABILIZATION PLAN A POSITIVE CREDIT FACTOR: The government has taken
dramatic steps to restructure fiscal operations and stimulate the economy. The
fiscal stabilization plan, with its emphasis on reduced government spending, was
designed to close the structural gap over the course of three fiscal years.
Continued progress in the fiscal stabilization plan is a positive credit factor.
STILL LOOKING FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH TO TAKE HOLD: The commonwealth's economy,
which is limited but closely linked to the U.S. economy, is beginning to emerge
from five years of recession. The downturn in Puerto Rico started earlier, was
deeper, and lasted longer than the U.S. national recession. There are signs the
economy is beginning to stabilize with modest growth in FY 2012.
HIGH DEBT LEVELS: Debt levels are very high, partially reflecting the
consolidated nature of the central government's role, and have increased as the
commonwealth has used deficit financing as part of its fiscal stabilization
plan.
PENSION FUNDING REMAINS A CHALLENGE: Pension funding is exceptionally low and
absent continued significant action, the main pension fund will run out of
resources within a few years. Recently enacted changes to the pension plan,
including annual increases in government contributions, will positively affect
funding over time but will be an increased spending pressure.
CREDIT PROFILE
The 'BBB+' rating on the bonds reflects the full faith and credit guarantee by
the commonwealth of Puerto Rico. The commonwealth's Secretary of Justice has
opined that the strong GO pledge, under which public debt has a first lien on
available Commonwealth resources, applies to the guaranty. As a result,
guaranteed bonds are rated the same as GO bonds. Puerto Rico's GO rating
reflects the somewhat limited nature of its economy, its strong ties to the
U.S., the ongoing recession, a history of weak financial operations, and very
high liabilities including outstanding debt and unfunded pensions. The
significant progress the current administration has made in implementing fiscal
and economic reform is a positive credit factor.
Debt service on the commonwealth guaranteed bonds is payable first from PRASA's
net revenues, available after payment of expenses, several tiers of senior and
subordinate lien debt (senior lien revenue bonds rated 'BBB' by Fitch Ratings),
debt service reserve funds, and a capital improvement fund. The 'BBB+' rating,
however, reflects the guarantee of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico to make debt
service payments if system revenues are insufficient. PRASA drew on this
guarantee to make debt service payments on the bonds in fiscal years 2010 and
2011, in order to maintain rate stability during the prolonged economic
downturn. This has continued into fiscal 2012 and 2013 with payments made from
proceeds of debt refinancing. Absent significant rate increases, the expectation
is that the commonwealth will continue to provide resources for debt service on
the guaranteed bonds.
For more information on the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, please see 'Fitch Rates
Puerto Rico PBA's $650MM Guaranteed Bonds 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable,' dated June 5,
2012.