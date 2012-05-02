May 2 - Fitch Ratings downgrades six classes of Bear Stearns Commercial
Mortgage Securities Trust, commercial mortgage pass-through certificates,
2002-Top8. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press
release.
The downgrades reflect an increase in cumulative transaction losses primarily
due to an increase in expected losses from loans in special servicing. The
transaction faces near-term maturity risk with 77% of the pool scheduled to
mature in 2012. Affirmations reflect sufficient levels of credit enhancement at
each respective rating category compared to the total base case expected loss
for the pool. Fitch modeled losses of 3.8% (2.5% cumulative transaction losses
which includes losses realized to date).
Fitch expects that classes N and O may be fully depleted and class M
significantly impacted from losses associated with the specially serviced
assets.
As of the April 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance
has been paid down by 44.7% to $465.9 million from $842.2 million at issuance.
Ten loans (22.2%) in the transaction are defeased. As of April 2012, there are
cumulative interest shortfalls in the amount of $0.38 million currently
affecting classes L through O.
Fitch has identified 10 loans (9.6%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes
seven specially serviced loans (7.5%).
The largest contributor to losses (1.65% of pool balance) is a 205,000 square
foot single tenant retail property located in Sacramento, CA. The loan
transferred to special servicing in September 2010. The special servicer
approved a lease amendment which modified the terms of the lease extension
options. The tenant has executed a two year extension at a lower lease rate
while retaining options for additional extensions.
The second largest contributor to losses (0.81%) is a 124 unit Low Income
Housing Tax Credit property located in Tomball, TX. The loan transferred to
special servicing in February 2010 when the carve out guarantor filed
bankruptcy. The special servicer foreclosed on the property in March 2011 and is
positioning the property for disposition.
The third largest contributor to losses (0.86%) is a 49,882 sf retail property
located in Oak Lawn, IL. The loan transferred to special servicing in December
2011 due to monetary default. As of April 2012 the property was 70.6% occupied.
The special servicer has initiated the foreclosure process.
In total, there are currently seven loans (7.5%) in special servicing consisting
of three loans (3.2%) that are 90 days delinquent, two loans (2.5%) in
foreclosure, one loan (1%) that is performing matured and one asset (0.8%) that
is real estate owned (REO).
At Fitch's last review there were five loans (4.2%) in special servicing
consisting of two loans (1.8%) that were current, one loan (1.4%) that was 90
days delinquent, one loan (0.5%) in foreclosure and one asset (0.6%) that was
REO.
Fitch downgrades and revises Recovery Estimates to the following classes as
indicated:
--$8.4 million class H to 'BBsf' from 'BB+sf'; Outlook Stable;
--$3.2 million class J to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$4.2 million class K to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE 100%;
--$3.2 million class L to 'CCCsf' from 'B-sf'; RE 100%;
--$4.2 million class M to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 20% from 100%;
--$2.1 million class N to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0% from 100%;
Fitch affirms the following classes as indicated:
--$351.2 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$25.3 million class B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$28.4 million class C at 'AAsf'; Outlook Positive;
--$9.5 million class D at 'Asf'; Outlook Positive;
--$11.6 million class E at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Positive;
--$6.3 million class F at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Positive;
--$4.2 million class G at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable;
Class A-1 and X-2 have been paid in full. Fitch has withdrawn the ratings of the
interest-only classes X-1. (For additional information, see 'Fitch Revises
Practice for Rating IO & Pre-Payment Related Structured Finance Securities',
dated June 23, 2010.)
Fitch does not rate class O.
Additional information on Fitch's amended criteria for analyzing U.S. fixed rate
CMBS is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for
U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions,' which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
under the following headers:
Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports