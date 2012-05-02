OVERVIEW
-- On Nov. 29, 2011, following the implementation of our updated bank
criteria, we lowered our ratings on Barclays Bank--a counterparty in nine U.K.
Southern Pacific Securities and Southern Pacific Financing RMBS transactions
that we rate.
-- Under the terms of the transaction documents, the cash/bond
administrator and the issuer in each transaction are required to take certain
remedial action within a prescribed timeframe following this downgrade, but
this has not yet happened.
-- For counterparty reasons, we have today kept our ratings on 24
tranches in the nine affected transactions on CreditWatch negative, where they
also remain for other previously published reasons.
-- Southern Pacific Securities and Southern Pacific Financing are both
backed by U.K. nonconforming residential loans originated by Southern Pacific
Mortgage and Southern Pacific Personal Loans.
May 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today kept its credit ratings on
24 tranches in nine Southern Pacific Securities and Southern Pacific Financing
U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions on CreditWatch
negative.
For the full list of affected tranches, see "List Of Southern Pacific
Securities And Southern Pacific Financing RMBS Tranches Kept On CreditWatch
Negative For Counterparty Reasons At May 2, 2012."
Our ratings on the tranches affected by today's rating actions were already on
CreditWatch negative for other reasons; those tranches remain on CreditWatch
negative for the reasons already published for the respective tranches.
Additionally, they are now also on CreditWatch negative for counterparty
reasons.
On Nov. 29, 2011, we downgraded to A+/Stable/A-1 from AA-/Negative/A-1+ the
transactions' account bank--Barclays Bank PLC--following the application of
our updated ratings criteria for banks (see "Standard & Poor's Applies Its
Revised Bank Criteria To 37 Of The Largest Rated Banks And Certain
Subsidiaries," published on Nov. 29, 2011).
Under the terms of the transaction documents, the cash/bond administrator and
the issuer in each transaction are required to take certain remedial action
within a prescribed timeframe following this downgrade. On Dec. 6, 2011, we
indicated that we would be considering the impact of the bank downgrades
during the remedy periods set out in the transaction documents (see "S&P
Reviews Rating Impact Of Revised Bank Ratings On Structured Finance
Transactions").
On Feb. 7, 2012, we placed our ratings in certain U.K. RMBS transactions on
CreditWatch negative, in light of our rating actions on their counterparties
(see "European RMBS CreditWatch Placements Following Expiry Of Counterparty
Remedy Periods--Feb. 7, 2012"). Southern Pacific Financing and Southern
Pacific Securities were not affected at that time, because the cash/bond
administrator had proposed to take remedial action within a clear timeframe.
This timeframe has now passed and no remediation has occurred.
In assessing the impact of any bank downgrades on our structured finance
ratings, we apply our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And
Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6,
2010, and "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update," published on Jan.
13, 2011).
For Southern Pacific Financing and Southern Pacific Securities, the
transaction documents require an 'A-1+' short-term rating for a bank account
provider. Upon the downgrade of Barclays Bank below this level, remedial
action under the transaction documents was required within a prescribed
timeframe. We understand that discussions have occurred to take such action
but, to date, there has been no remedy. In such circumstances, absent a
replacement framework in the transaction documents that is consistent with our
counterparty criteria, the maximum achievable rating on the notes in these
transactions would be 'A+'--equal to our current rating on the bank account
provider.
Based on the above factors, we have kept our ratings on 24 tranches in nine
Southern Pacific Securities and Southern Pacific Financing transactions on
CreditWatch negative. We aim to resolve the CreditWatch negative status of
these tranches upon receipt and review of any proposed remedial action; and in
any case, within three months.
We rate some of the tranches in today's affected transactions below our rating
on Barclays Bank. Therefore, our ratings on those tranches are not linked to
our rating on Barclays Bank. Our ratings on those tranches have not been
affected by today's review.
Southern Pacific Securities and Southern Pacific Financing are both backed by
U.K. nonconforming residential loans originated by Southern Pacific Mortgage
Ltd. and Southern Pacific Personal Loans Ltd.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this
credit rating report are available at .
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- List Of Southern Pacific Securities And Southern Pacific Financing
RMBS Tranches Kept On CreditWatch Negative For Counterparty Reasons At May 2,
2012, May 2, 2012
-- European RMBS CreditWatch Placements Following Expiry Of Counterparty
Remedy Periods--Feb. 7, 2012, Feb. 7, 2012
-- European Structured Finance CreditWatch Placements Following Eurozone
Sovereign CreditWatch Placements, Dec. 9, 2011
-- S&P Reviews Rating Impact Of Revised Bank Ratings On Structured
Finance Transactions, Dec. 6, 2011
-- Standard & Poor's Applies Its Revised Bank Criteria To 37 Of The
Largest Rated Banks And Certain Subsidiaries, Nov. 29, 2011
-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 13, 2011
-- Counterparty and Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions,
Dec. 6, 2010
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009