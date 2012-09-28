Overview
-- For the first half of 2012, global auto supplier International
Automotive Components Group S.A.'s (IAC) results have steadily improved as a
result of the recovery in North American production and a better product mix,
which so far has offset volume declines in Europe.
-- We expect IAC to maintain steady earnings, given our base-case
expectation for recovering light vehicle production volumes in its end-markets
and the launch of new programs over the next 12 to 18 months.
-- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating and revising the
outlook to stable from negative.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that leverage will
continue to remain at less than 4.0x over the next 12 months, with prospects
for moderate free operating cash flow generation in 2013.
Rating Action
On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+'
corporate credit rating on Luxembourg-based global auto supplier International
Automotive Components Group S.A. (IAC) and revised the outlook to stable from
negative.
Rationale
The corporate credit rating on International Automotive Components Group S.A.
(IAC) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's
"aggressive" financial risk profile and "vulnerable" business risk profile.
Our outlook revision to stable from negative reflects our expectation that
leverage will continue to remain at less than 4.0x over the next 12 months,
with prospects for moderate free operating cash flow generation in 2013. This
should support IAC's ability to balance its business development needs with
capital structure stability over the next 12 to 18 months.
IAC's vulnerable business risk profile reflects a somewhat limited track
record in its current form, our assumption of mid-single-digit EBITDA margins,
and its participation in the volatile and competitive global auto supplier
industry. The company is a supplier focused primarily on vehicle interiors,
with a fair mix of products ranging from instrument panels and door and trim
systems to headliners and flooring, and acoustic systems. We believe IAC's
business is characterized by thin margins as a result of high fixed costs,
capital intensity, volatile raw material costs, and intense pricing pressure
from customers and competitors. The company's size and scope is a result of a
number of acquisitions over the past several years. IAC's cost base has
improved, and the product offering increased somewhat through restructuring
efforts.
In our opinion, profitability (with mid-single-digit EBITDA margins) is lower
than many similarly rated auto suppliers. Even with recent cost reductions, we
believe operating leverage persists and would lead to a disproportionate
profitability decline if demand drops suddenly. We also believe IAC's success
in managing exposure to volatile resin prices will remain an important factor
and risk to future performance, despite some vertical integration efforts and
participation in customer-sponsored resin programs, which will evolve with
model turnover. We do not expect any meaningful increase in resin prices over
the next 12 months, given our base case assumptions for crude oil and natural
gas (see "Standard & Poor's Raises Its U. S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions;
Oil Price Assumptions Are Unchanged," published July 24, 2012), both of which
we believe are correlated to resin prices.
IAC's customer mix is concentrated, with almost half of its future sales
linked to General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler, and we expect market-share
losses or sudden prolonged production cuts by any of these automakers
(although less likely in the U.S. in 2013) would hurt IAC. We expect the
company to maintain its solid market position as an automotive interior
components supplier, and we expect the company to benefit from meaningful
launch activity in 2013. However, we believe other global auto industry
participants, including Faurecia, Johnson Controls Inc., and Magna
International Inc., are strong competitors, many of which have stronger market
positions and better financial profiles than IAC.
Geographical diversity is modest as the company does not have meaningful
presence outside North America (52% of first half 2012 sales) and Europe
(43%). However, in our base case, we assume light vehicle production to
increase in 2013 by about 3% to 4% in both North America and Europe (overall),
with a slight decline for Western Europe. Our economists currently forecast
U.S. GDP growing 2.2% in 2012 and a further 1.8% in 2013. We expect
unemployment to remain high, in the 8.0% to 8.2% range. Considering these
economic assumptions, our forecast for IAC's operating performance over the
next year assumes:
-- Sales growth to be in the mid-single-digit area, given its planned
launch activity in 2013, the demand in the North American end-market growing
slightly above our U.S. GDP growth rate estimates, and a very slow recovery in
Europe.
-- Modest improvement in gross margin in the coming years, to reflect
some improved utilization, offset by potential pressure from launch-related
costs or inefficiencies in case of major delays. EBITDA margin should remain
in the mid-single-digit area.
-- Low, but positive, free cash flow generation on steady earnings
expansion and higher than normal capital spending of about 3.5% to 4% of
sales, to support new business wins and investments in emerging markets
(compared with typical expenditures at under 3% of sales).
The financial risk profile assessment reflects our view that, over the long
term, IAC's financial policies will remain aggressive, given its concentrated
private-equity ownership. According to our estimates, debt to EBITDA will be
about 3.5x (including our adjustments, mainly for operating leases) by the end
of 2012 and should remain roughly at that level in 2013. Unrecovered commodity
costs, primarily resins, could also reduce EBITDA margins and strain free cash
flow generation. For the rating, we expect modest free cash flow generation of
at least $20 million to $30 million (or about 2% to 4% of debt) over the next
two years, with leverage at 4.0x or less. We believe acquisitions or possible
future distributions to shareholders could absorb free cash flow and limit
significant debt reduction.
Liquidity
Our financial risk profile assessment also incorporates our view of IAC's
liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, given a lack of meaningful
near-term debt maturities. We believe IAC has adequate sources of liquidity to
cover needs in the next 12 months, even in the event of modest unforeseen
EBITDA declines. It has minimal maturities until 2017. Our assessment of IAC's
liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect sources of liquidity, including cash and availability under
their various credit facilities, to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next
12 months.
-- Our assessment reflects no significant expected shortfall in
liquidity, even if EBITDA declines 15%, because IAC has minimal debt
maturities until its senior secured notes begin to mature in 2018.
-- The senior secured note does not have financial maintenance covenants.
-- We do not anticipate any pressure from the global fixed-charge
coverage requirement, which could be applicable if combined availability under
its cash, revolver, and securitization program falls below $55 million.
-- We believe IAC could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks over
the next 12 months.
As of June 30, 2012, IAC had $75 million in cash, with borrowing availability
of $158 million under its North American asset-based loan facility (ABL),
European securitization program, and other foreign credit lines. IAC recently
exercised its $75 million accordion feature to increase the capacity on its
North American ABL to $275 million (expiring August 2017). The company also
had $20 million of restricted cash related to $41 million outstanding on 7.45%
notes (due 2017) at its wholly owned subsidiary in Hermosillo, Mexico. This
cash is currently available only for the operations at that important
facility, but IAC's overall financial flexibility will improve somewhat as
this restriction will not apply from the first quarter of 2013.
We expect IAC to have adequate liquidity to meet the higher-than-normal
capital spending we expect. Working capital swings in the sector can be
significant, but we view IAC's cash balances as sufficient to support working
capital swings of roughly $20 million to $25 million over the next 12 months.
We expect IAC to fund increased working capital and higher capital
expenditures related to new programs through increased borrowings on the
revolving credit line and the securitization program.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on
International Automotive Components Group S.A., to be published following this
report, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our stable rating outlook on IAC reflects our view of modest free operating
cash flow generation prospects over the next 12 months, with leverage at 4.0x
or less.
We could lower our ratings if it appears free cash flow will remain negative
in 2013, or if we believe debt to EBITDA, including our adjustments, will rise
to 4.5x, rather than stay flat or decline. This could occur if IAC's EBITDA
margins, including our adjustments, fall by over 150 bps from 2011 levels on
roughly flat revenues. We believe at these levels, a considerable risk would
be the potential pressure on IAC's ability to balance its business development
needs with capital structure stability over the next 12 to 18 months. We think
this scenario could result from worse challenges in Europe than we currently
expect or meaningful launch-related inefficiencies or costs.
We consider an upgrade less likely during the next year, based on our current
assessment of business and financial risks and IAC's limited financial and
strategic record since reorganizing its operations. Also, further
distributions to shareholders are possible as a result of the majority
financial sponsor ownership. Still, any future upgrade under a different
shareholder base would likely be based on whether we believe IAC can achieve
and sustain 7% to 8% EBITDA margins, with prospects for leverage of less than
3.5x on a sustained basis, and free operating cash generation capabilities in
the range of 5% to 10% of debt.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
International Automotive Components Group S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B+/Negative/--
Ratings Affirmed
International Automotive Components Group S.A.
Senior Secured B
Recovery Rating 5
