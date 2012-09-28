Overview
-- Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc., the parent of Dave &
Buster's Inc., recently filed an amended registration statement with the SEC for
a proposed initial public offering (IPO) of its common stock for up to $124
million. It plans to use $80 million of the proceeds to reduce debt.
-- We expect the planned debt reduction to result in improved credit
protection measures.
-- We are placing our ratings on Dave & Buster's, including our 'B-'
corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications.
-- A one-notch upgrade is possible if the transaction is completed as
contemplated.
Rating Action
On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on
Dallas-based Dave & Buster's Inc., including the 'B-' corporate credit rating,
on CreditWatch with positive implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows Dave & Buster's parent's amended
registration statement with the SEC to raise capital in an IPO of its common
stock. According to the SEC filing, the target is to raise gross proceeds of
approximately $124 million and reduce debt by $80 million.
We believe debt reduction with IPO proceeds as planned by the company will
result in improved credit protection measures and help to cushion the effects
of commodity cost swings we are anticipating through 2013. Pro forma for the
planned debt reduction, leverage declines to about 5.5x from 6.2x at July 29,
2012. In addition, funds from operations to debt increases to about 14% from
12%. These credit metrics are commensurate with the 'B' rating category, given
our view of its business risk profile as "vulnerable" and its financial
profile as "highly leveraged."
CreditWatch
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch listing when the IPO is completed, with a
possible outcome of a one-notch upgrade of the corporate credit rating, to 'B'
from 'B-'. Additional support for an upgrade comes from our expectation that
operating performance will be helped by profit contributions from new store
openings offsetting our forecast for commodity costs rising 50-60 basis
points. We will also review the company's business prospects and financial
policies for the near term.
Ratings List
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
To From
Dave & Buster's Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Watch Pos/-- B-/Stable/--
Senior Secured B+/Watch Pos B+
Recovery Rating 1 1
Senior Unsecured CCC+/Watch Pos CCC+
Recovery Rating 5 5
