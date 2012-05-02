OVERVIEW -- We lowered our rating on the class A-2 certificate from Sovereign Bank Lease Pass-Through Trust's series 2000-1 to 'BBB+' from 'A'. The outlook is negative. -- The downgrade reflects the downgrade of the issuer credit rating on Sovereign Bank on April 30, 2012. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) May 2, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating to 'BBB+' from 'A' on class A-2 from Sovereign Bank Lease Pass-Through Trust's series 2000-1. The outlook is negative. The downgrade follows the April 30, 2012, lowering of the issuer credit rating on Sovereign Bank. For further details, see "Santander Holdings U.S.A. Inc. And Subsidiary Ratings Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2'; Outlook Negative," published April 30, 2012. The rating on the pass-through trust certificates is dependent on the lower of the credit rating on Sovereign Bank and the financial strength rating on Chubb Custom Insurance Co. (Chubb; 'AA/Stable'). Sovereign Bank is a credit tenant under numerous leases with rent obligations under each lease that secure the payment of interest on the class A-2 certificates until its June, 30, 2020, final distribution date. At maturity, either the related borrowers or proceeds of the residual value insurance policy issued by Chubb will pay the entire principal balance of the class A-2 certificates.